Field Safety Notices (FSNs) from 22 to 26 January 2024

List of Field Safety Notices (FSNs) from 22 to 26 January 2024.

Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency
31 January 2024
Field safety notice
20 January 2023

Overview

If you receive a field safety notice (FSN) from a manufacturer you must always act on it.

MHRA publishes the following for information only.

If you have a question about a particular FSN contact the manufacturer.

Latest FSNs

View the latest FSNs

View a list of FSNs published since January 2020

View FSNs since November 2014. FSNs before this date are on the National Archives website

Abbott: Alinity s System

16 January 2024

MHRA reference: 27855225

GBUK: Clip Sling

19 December 2023

MHRA reference: 27854300     

Getinge: BS 3/8x3/32 L1.7

18 January 2024

Heart-lung bypass System

Model: 701055720

MHRA reference: 27855044   

Globus Medical: ExcelsiusGPS

16 January 2024

Robot, surgical, navigation unit

Model: 6203.2100

MHRA reference: 27851413    

Joerns Healthcare Ltd: OXFORD

22 December 2023

Model: MIDI EM

MHRA reference: 27852853    

Olympus: SOLTIVE Single-use Laser Fibers

11 December 2023

General/multiple surgical laser system beam guide

Model: TFL-FBX150S, TFL-FBX200S, TFL-FBX365S, TFL-FBX550S, TFL-FBX940S, TFL-FBX150BS, TFL-FBX200BS

MHRA reference: 27861715

RSR: RiaRSR VGCC Ab

24 January 2024

MHRA reference: 27865635      

Stryker: PTC - COLOR CUFF SINGLE PORT, SINGLE BLADDER 34”

December 2023

Disp. 34x4, 1Bla, 1Prt, Quick Connect

MHRA reference: 27854301    

VBM: Manujet III

26 November 2023

Beatmungsgeraet, Jet Ventilation, Manuell

MHRA reference: 27866812

Published 31 January 2024