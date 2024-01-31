Field Safety Notices (FSNs) from 22 to 26 January 2024
List of Field Safety Notices (FSNs) from 22 to 26 January 2024.
Overview
If you receive a field safety notice (FSN) from a manufacturer you must always act on it.
MHRA publishes the following for information only.
If you have a question about a particular FSN contact the manufacturer.
Latest FSNs
Abbott: Alinity s System
16 January 2024
MHRA reference: 27855225
GBUK: Clip Sling
19 December 2023
MHRA reference: 27854300
Getinge: BS 3/8x3/32 L1.7
18 January 2024
Heart-lung bypass System
Model: 701055720
MHRA reference: 27855044
Globus Medical: ExcelsiusGPS
16 January 2024
Robot, surgical, navigation unit
Model: 6203.2100
MHRA reference: 27851413
Joerns Healthcare Ltd: OXFORD
22 December 2023
Model: MIDI EM
MHRA reference: 27852853
Olympus: SOLTIVE Single-use Laser Fibers
11 December 2023
General/multiple surgical laser system beam guide
Model: TFL-FBX150S, TFL-FBX200S, TFL-FBX365S, TFL-FBX550S, TFL-FBX940S, TFL-FBX150BS, TFL-FBX200BS
MHRA reference: 27861715
RSR: RiaRSR VGCC Ab
24 January 2024
MHRA reference: 27865635
Stryker: PTC - COLOR CUFF SINGLE PORT, SINGLE BLADDER 34”
December 2023
Disp. 34x4, 1Bla, 1Prt, Quick Connect
MHRA reference: 27854301
VBM: Manujet III
26 November 2023
Beatmungsgeraet, Jet Ventilation, Manuell
MHRA reference: 27866812