Field Safety Notices (FSNs) from 19 to 23 June 2023

List of Field Safety Notices (FSNs) from 19 to 23 June 2023

From:
Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency
Published
28 June 2023
Message type:
Field safety notice
Issued:
26 June 2023

Overview

If you receive a field safety notice (FSN) from a manufacturer you must always act on it.

MHRA publishes the following for information only.

If you have a question about a particular FSN contact the manufacturer.

Bimed Teknik Aletler: Vlow

16 March 2023

Model: 3DO100 and 3DG125

MHRA reference: 5330214

Dräger: Carina

June 2023

Ventilators, Other

MHRA reference: 5326988

Evolutis: Reusable instruments

14 June 2023

MHRA reference: 5328458

Fannin: COLUMBIA BLOOD AGAR

19 June 2023

MHRA reference: 5330103

GE Healthcare: Flexiview 8800, OEC 9800, OEC 9900 and OEC Elite

07 June 2023

System, x-ray, fluoroscopic, image-intensified

MHRA reference: 5326910

GE Healthcare: Vivid S60, Vivid S70

14 June 2023

Ultrasound system, imaging, cardiovascular

MHRA reference: 5323340

Intuitive: SureForm 45 / SureForm 45 Curved-Tip / SureForm 60

ISIFA2022-09-C

Endoscopic motorized cutting stapler, single-use

Model: 480445- 04; 480545-04; 480460-09

MHRA reference: 5324696

Philips: MobileDiagnost wDR

18 May 2023

Mobile basic diagnostic x-ray system, digital

Model: 712007, 712006, 712004, 712002

MHRA reference: 5326947

