Field Safety Notices (FSNs) from 19 to 23 June 2023
If you receive a field safety notice (FSN) from a manufacturer you must always act on it.
MHRA publishes the following for information only.
If you have a question about a particular FSN contact the manufacturer.
Bimed Teknik Aletler: Vlow
16 March 2023
Model: 3DO100 and 3DG125
MHRA reference: 5330214
Dräger: Carina
June 2023
Ventilators, Other
MHRA reference: 5326988
Evolutis: Reusable instruments
14 June 2023
MHRA reference: 5328458
Fannin: COLUMBIA BLOOD AGAR
19 June 2023
MHRA reference: 5330103
GE Healthcare: Flexiview 8800, OEC 9800, OEC 9900 and OEC Elite
07 June 2023
System, x-ray, fluoroscopic, image-intensified
MHRA reference: 5326910
GE Healthcare: Vivid S60, Vivid S70
14 June 2023
Ultrasound system, imaging, cardiovascular
MHRA reference: 5323340
Intuitive: SureForm 45 / SureForm 45 Curved-Tip / SureForm 60
ISIFA2022-09-C
Endoscopic motorized cutting stapler, single-use
Model: 480445- 04; 480545-04; 480460-09
MHRA reference: 5324696
Philips: MobileDiagnost wDR
18 May 2023
Mobile basic diagnostic x-ray system, digital
Model: 712007, 712006, 712004, 712002
MHRA reference: 5326947