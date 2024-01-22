Field Safety Notices (FSNs) from 15 to 19 January 2024

List of Field Safety Notices (FSNs) from 15 to 19 January 2024.

22 January 2024
Overview

If you receive a field safety notice (FSN) from a manufacturer you must always act on it.

MHRA publishes the following for information only.

If you have a question about a particular FSN contact the manufacturer.

Latest FSNs

3M: Surgical / Specialty Clipper Blades

16 January 2024

Surgical hair clippers blade

MHRA reference: 27827646    

Actim: PROM Test, PROM 1ngeni Test

13 November 2023

Insulin-like growth factor binding protein 1 kit

MHRA reference: 27839652    

Biocomposites: GeneX DS 2.5cc and GeneX DS 5cc

29 August 2023

MHRA reference: 27827601    

DORC: Directional Laser Probe

05 January 2024

Ophthalmic laser system beam guide

Model: 220.ALC, 7220.DORC, 7220.IRI 7223.ALC, 7223.DORC, 7223.IRI 7225.ALC, 7225.DORC, 7225.IRI 7227.ALC, 7227.DORC, 7227.IRI

MHRA reference: 27829028    

Eurosets: INSERTION KIT-VENOUS

FSN 02-2023

A collection of sterile, nonimplantable

MHRA reference: 27831083    

FEG Textiltechnik: DynaMesh-IPST

10 January 2024

Model: IP070316

MHRA reference: 27827337     

GE Healthcare: Centricity High Acuity Anesthesia / Critical Care

Ref. # 38011

MHRA reference: 27826917    

HS Hospital Service: AMICA GEN

15 January 2024

Model: AGN

MHRA reference: 27850313    

Integra: Cranial Access Kit without drugs, bits

12 January 2024

Craniotomy Kit

MHRA reference: 27838946      

Philips: Tempus Pro

06 November 2023

Transportable physiologic monitoring system

Model: 00-1004-R, 00-1007-R, 00-1024-R, 00-1026-R

MHRA reference: 27842484    

Philips: Spectral CT 7500

30 November 2023

Full-body CT system

Model: 728333, 728340

MHRA reference: 27843305

