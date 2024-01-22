Field Safety Notices (FSNs) from 15 to 19 January 2024
List of Field Safety Notices (FSNs) from 15 to 19 January 2024.
Overview
If you receive a field safety notice (FSN) from a manufacturer you must always act on it.
MHRA publishes the following for information only.
If you have a question about a particular FSN contact the manufacturer.
Latest FSNs
View a list of FSNs published since January 2020
View FSNs since November 2014. FSNs before this date are on the National Archives website
3M: Surgical / Specialty Clipper Blades
16 January 2024
Surgical hair clippers blade
MHRA reference: 27827646
Actim: PROM Test, PROM 1ngeni Test
13 November 2023
Insulin-like growth factor binding protein 1 kit
MHRA reference: 27839652
Biocomposites: GeneX DS 2.5cc and GeneX DS 5cc
29 August 2023
MHRA reference: 27827601
DORC: Directional Laser Probe
05 January 2024
Ophthalmic laser system beam guide
Model: 220.ALC, 7220.DORC, 7220.IRI 7223.ALC, 7223.DORC, 7223.IRI 7225.ALC, 7225.DORC, 7225.IRI 7227.ALC, 7227.DORC, 7227.IRI
MHRA reference: 27829028
Eurosets: INSERTION KIT-VENOUS
FSN 02-2023
A collection of sterile, nonimplantable
MHRA reference: 27831083
FEG Textiltechnik: DynaMesh-IPST
10 January 2024
Model: IP070316
MHRA reference: 27827337
GE Healthcare: Centricity High Acuity Anesthesia / Critical Care
Ref. # 38011
MHRA reference: 27826917
HS Hospital Service: AMICA GEN
15 January 2024
Model: AGN
MHRA reference: 27850313
Integra: Cranial Access Kit without drugs, bits
12 January 2024
Craniotomy Kit
MHRA reference: 27838946
Philips: Tempus Pro
06 November 2023
Transportable physiologic monitoring system
Model: 00-1004-R, 00-1007-R, 00-1024-R, 00-1026-R
MHRA reference: 27842484
Philips: Spectral CT 7500
30 November 2023
Full-body CT system
Model: 728333, 728340
MHRA reference: 27843305