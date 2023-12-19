Field Safety Notices (FSNs) from 11 to 15 December 2023

List of Field Safety Notices from 11 to 15 December 2023

Overview

If you receive a field safety notice (FSN) from a manufacturer you must always act on it.

MHRA publishes the following for information only.

If you have a question about a particular FSN contact the manufacturer.

Cardinal Health: Dover 100% Silicone Foley Catheter

11 December 2023

Indwelling urethral drainage catheter

MHRA reference: 27716781

Cook Medical: MINC+ Benchtop Incubator

13 December 2023

Assisted reproduction heater/incubator

Model: K-MINC-2000

MHRA reference: 27687200    

Invacare: Gloss

14 December 2023

Basic walker, foldable

Model: Gloss 450 / Gloss 520 / Gloss 600 / Gloss 680

MHRA reference: 27701462    

MERU: Bugzi

18 December 2023

Model: E3

MHRA reference: 27687105    

Molnlycke: Z-Flo Fluidized Positioner, Neo and Peds

05 September 2023

Freestanding patient positioning mould, single-use

MHRA reference: 27704531    

Olympus: HIGH FLOW INSUFFLATION UNIT

22 November 2023

MHRA reference: 27694555

Renishaw Mayfield: neuromate stereotactic surgery system

13 December 2023

MHRA reference: 27704571    

VOSTRA: Rhinotamp

06 December 2023

Nasal haemostatic balloon

Model: RHINOTAMP 70 x 17 x 10 mm

MHRA reference: 27668173

