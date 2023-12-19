Field Safety Notices (FSNs) from 11 to 15 December 2023
List of Field Safety Notices from 11 to 15 December 2023
Overview
If you receive a field safety notice (FSN) from a manufacturer you must always act on it.
MHRA publishes the following for information only.
If you have a question about a particular FSN contact the manufacturer.
Latest FSNs
Cardinal Health: Dover 100% Silicone Foley Catheter
11 December 2023
Indwelling urethral drainage catheter
MHRA reference: 27716781
Cook Medical: MINC+ Benchtop Incubator
13 December 2023
Assisted reproduction heater/incubator
Model: K-MINC-2000
MHRA reference: 27687200
Invacare: Gloss
14 December 2023
Basic walker, foldable
Model: Gloss 450 / Gloss 520 / Gloss 600 / Gloss 680
MHRA reference: 27701462
MERU: Bugzi
18 December 2023
Model: E3
MHRA reference: 27687105
Molnlycke: Z-Flo Fluidized Positioner, Neo and Peds
05 September 2023
Freestanding patient positioning mould, single-use
MHRA reference: 27704531
Olympus: HIGH FLOW INSUFFLATION UNIT
22 November 2023
MHRA reference: 27694555
Renishaw Mayfield: neuromate stereotactic surgery system
13 December 2023
MHRA reference: 27704571
VOSTRA: Rhinotamp
06 December 2023
Nasal haemostatic balloon
Model: RHINOTAMP 70 x 17 x 10 mm
MHRA reference: 27668173