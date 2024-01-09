Field Safety Notices (FSNs) from 1 to 5 January 2024
List of Field Safety Notices from 1 to 5 January 2024.
Overview
If you receive a field safety notice (FSN) from a manufacturer you must always act on it.
MHRA publishes the following for information only.
If you have a question about a particular FSN contact the manufacturer.
LINK: Endo-Model System
20 November 2023
Knee arthroplasty wedge
Model: 15-2519/30 & 15-2519/31
MHRA reference: 27771147
OriGen Biomedical: Accessory Sets
03 January 2024
Blood collection tubing set
MHRA reference: 27771250
Thermo Fisher: Urea
03 January 2024
Irea IVD, kit, spectrophotometry
MHRA reference: 27770679
Tridentify: QTA Tracer 2.0
12 April 2023
Medical product temperature point indicator, elect
MHRA reference: 27763197