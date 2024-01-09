Field Safety Notices (FSNs) from 1 to 5 January 2024

List of Field Safety Notices from 1 to 5 January 2024.

From:
Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency
Published
9 January 2024
Message type:
Field safety notice
Issued:
9 January 2024

Overview

If you receive a field safety notice (FSN) from a manufacturer you must always act on it.

MHRA publishes the following for information only.

If you have a question about a particular FSN contact the manufacturer.

20 November 2023

Knee arthroplasty wedge

Model: 15-2519/30 & 15-2519/31

MHRA reference: 27771147    

OriGen Biomedical: Accessory Sets

03 January 2024

Blood collection tubing set

MHRA reference: 27771250     

Thermo Fisher: Urea

03 January 2024

Irea IVD, kit, spectrophotometry

MHRA reference: 27770679    

Tridentify: QTA Tracer 2.0

12 April 2023

Medical product temperature point indicator, elect

MHRA reference: 27763197

Published 9 January 2024