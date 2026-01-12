Field Safety Notices for 05-09 January 2026

Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency
12 January 2026
Field safety notice
12 January 2026

Overview

If you receive a field safety notice (FSN) from a manufacturer you must always act on it.

MHRA publishes the following for information only.

If you have a question about a particular FSN contact the manufacturer.

Cardinal Health 200: Chest Drainage Units & accessories

29 December 2025

Drainage Systems With Reservoir

MHRA reference: 38140305 2026/001/005/601/015

CareDx: Olerup QTYPE 11

17 December 2025

MHRA reference: 38153616 2025/012/017/601/070

Diagnostica Stago: Asserachrom HPIA

05 December 2025

PF4-heparin complex antibody IVD, kit

MHRA reference: 38153328 2025/012/005/601/094

Genome Diagnostics: NGSengine

19 December 2025

NUCLEIC ACID TESTING INSTRUMENT EXCEPT MICRO-ARRAY

MHRA reference: 38143455 2025/012/019/601/114

Microbiologics: KWIK-STIK and LYFO DISK controls

29 December 2025

Multiple bacteria species identification control

Model: KWIK-STIK 2-Pack Campylobacter jejuni subsp. jejuni derived

MHRA reference: 38143361 2025/012/030/601/061

Olympus: Thunderbeat

08 January 2026

Soft-tissue ultrasonic surgical system holder/tip

Model: TB-0535FCS,TB-0545FCS,TB-0520FCS, TB-0535PC, TB-0520IC, TB-0510IC

MHRA reference: 38120054 2026/001/002/601/023

Olympus: Single Use Electrosurgical Knife

09 January 2026

Laparoscopic electrosurgical scissors

Model: KD-645L, KD-640L

MHRA reference: 38131509 2026/001/005/601/022

Olympus: Resection sheath; Inner Sheath; Sheath

14 January 2026

Resectoscopes

Model: Resection sheath: A22014A, A22014T, A22041A, A22041T, A22042A, A22042T, A22043A, A22043T, A2666, A2666T, A42011AInner Sheath: A22040A, A22040T, A2660, A2660T, A4741, A2641, A2642, WA22017A, WA22017TSheath: A37004A

MHRA reference: 38152676 2026/001/007/601/007

Published 12 January 2026
