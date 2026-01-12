Field Safety Notices for 05-09 January 2026
Overview
If you receive a field safety notice (FSN) from a manufacturer you must always act on it.
MHRA publishes the following for information only.
If you have a question about a particular FSN contact the manufacturer.
Latest FSNs
Cardinal Health 200: Chest Drainage Units & accessories
29 December 2025
Drainage Systems With Reservoir
MHRA reference: 38140305 2026/001/005/601/015
CareDx: Olerup QTYPE 11
17 December 2025
MHRA reference: 38153616 2025/012/017/601/070
Diagnostica Stago: Asserachrom HPIA
05 December 2025
PF4-heparin complex antibody IVD, kit
MHRA reference: 38153328 2025/012/005/601/094
Genome Diagnostics: NGSengine
19 December 2025
NUCLEIC ACID TESTING INSTRUMENT EXCEPT MICRO-ARRAY
MHRA reference: 38143455 2025/012/019/601/114
Microbiologics: KWIK-STIK and LYFO DISK controls
29 December 2025
Multiple bacteria species identification control
Model: KWIK-STIK 2-Pack Campylobacter jejuni subsp. jejuni derived
MHRA reference: 38143361 2025/012/030/601/061
Olympus: Thunderbeat
08 January 2026
Soft-tissue ultrasonic surgical system holder/tip
Model: TB-0535FCS,TB-0545FCS,TB-0520FCS, TB-0535PC, TB-0520IC, TB-0510IC
MHRA reference: 38120054 2026/001/002/601/023
Olympus: Single Use Electrosurgical Knife
09 January 2026
Laparoscopic electrosurgical scissors
Model: KD-645L, KD-640L
MHRA reference: 38131509 2026/001/005/601/022
Olympus: Resection sheath; Inner Sheath; Sheath
14 January 2026
Resectoscopes
Model: Resection sheath: A22014A, A22014T, A22041A, A22041T, A22042A, A22042T, A22043A, A22043T, A2666, A2666T, A42011AInner Sheath: A22040A, A22040T, A2660, A2660T, A4741, A2641, A2642, WA22017A, WA22017TSheath: A37004A
MHRA reference: 38152676 2026/001/007/601/007