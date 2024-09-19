Field Safety Notices: 9 to 13 September 2024

List of Field Safety Notices from 9 to 13 September 2024

From:
Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency
Published
19 September 2024
If you receive a field safety notice (FSN) from a manufacturer you must always act on it.

MHRA publishes the following for information only.

If you have a question about a particular FSN contact the manufacturer.

Abbott: Afinion 2

19 May 2023

MHRA reference: 31845652   2023/009/004/601/050

Agfa HealthCare NV: Enterprise Imaging XERO Viewer

September 2024

MHRA reference: 31859890    2024/009/009/601/019 

Agilent: Please see comments (section 8)

26 June 2023

MLH2 antigen IVD; MSH6 antigen IVD; PMS2 IVD

Model: GA08561-2, GA08661-2, GA08761-2

MHRA reference: 31848393    2023/007/004/601/015

MHRA reference: 31848393    2023/007/004/601/015 (Acknowledgement)

Biosense Webster: VARIPULSE™ Bi-Directional Catheter

26 April 2024

Cardiac irreversible electroporation system catheter

MHRA reference: 31867911     2024/005/007/601/069

Boston Scientific: EMBLEM™ S-ICD and EMBLEM™ MRI S-ICD

13 September 2023

Single Chamber Implantable Defibrillator

Model: Model A209 - A219

MHRA reference: 31844620    2023/009/013/601/067 

CODAN ARGUS: ARGUS 717V

September 2024

General purpose infusion pump

MHRA reference: 31808419     2024/008/026/601/016

MHRA reference: 31808419     2024/008/026/601/016 (Customer reply form)

Emboflu: SQUID / SQUIDPERI

23 July 2024

Embolization implant kit

Model: See attachments

MHRA reference: 31831954     2024/009/009/601/020

GE Healthcare: Centricity PACS System

6 September 2024

Picture archiving and communication system

MHRA reference: 31814656    2024/009/006/601/054

GE HealthCare: Centricity PACS; Centricity Universal Viewer

October 2023

MHRA reference: 31841514    2023/010/002/601/061

Getinge: MAQUET ACROBAT-i Vacuum Stabilizer System

13 September 2023

ACROBAT-i Vacuum Stabilizer System

Model: OM-10000Z

MHRA reference: 31841801     2023/009/019/601/046 

Getinge: MEERA operating table (see 8. Comments)

29 August 2024

Universal operating table, electrohydraulic

Model: 720001B0; 720001B2; 720001F0; 720001F2; 710001B0; 710001B2; 700001B0; 700001F0

MHRA reference: 31876559   2024/009/011/601/067 (Customer letter)

MHRA reference: 31876559   2024/009/011/601/067 (Reply form) 

Illumina: NextSeq 550Dx / MiSeq Dx / NovaSeq 6000Dx

8 May 2024

Nucleic acid sequence analyser IVD, NGS

MHRA reference: 31814691    2024/005/006/601/079

Implantcast: IFU / OPT: MUTARS® RS stems and extension pieces

13 May 2024

Model: 09300015, MURSSTxx, 67300025, 67300125, 67611220, 67611220N, 67622514, 67621512, 67622012, 67622515

MHRA reference: 31831899    2024/005/016/601/010

JRI Orthopaedics Limited: Evolution Rasps

23 August 2024

MHRA reference: 31815462    2024/008/027/601/014

Merit Medical: MONARCH® Inflation

23 August 2024

MHRA reference: 31814402    2024/009/004/601/031

Oxylitre Holdings Limited: Standard Pressure Regulators

August 2023

Non-fixed medical gas cylinder regulator

Model: R16 Series

MHRA reference: 31840218     2023/008/031/601/035

Permobil: Smartdrive MX2+with Pushtracker E2/E3

5 May 2023

Wheelchair electric-motor-driven propulsion system

Model: MX2+

MHRA reference: 31845530     2023/005/008/601/045

Philips: Evolution Upgrade 3.0T, Ingenia 1.5T, Ingenia 3.0T

23 August 2024

Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) unit

Model: 781260, 781270, 781358, 781359, 782101, 782103, 782105, 782106, 782107, 782108, 782109, 782110, 782112, 782113, 782115, 782117, 782118, 782119, 782120, 782129, 782133, 782136, 782140, 782143, 782150, 782151

MHRA reference: 31855156     2024/009/002/601/046

Reison Medical: Tube Holder

CC-23-014

Model: 10-611

MHRA reference: 31841374 2023/009/004/601/022     

Siemens Healthcare: Atellica DCA Analyzer and ACR Reagent Kit

March 2023

See general comments - GMDN 56680 and GMDN 62751

MHRA reference: 31842976    2023/003/016/601/002

MHRA reference: 31842976    2023/003/016/601/002 (letter)

Siemens Healthineers: Atellica DCA Analyzer and ACR Reagent Kit

March 2023

See general comments

MHRA reference: 31854788    2023/003/016/601/002

SLE Ltd: SLE6000 Infant Ventilator

24 June 2024

SLE6000 ventilator

Model: SLE6000

MHRA reference: 31844091     2024/006/014/601/058 

Smiths Medical: Portex™ Blue Line Siliconised PVC Tracheotomy Tube

9 September 2024

Tracheostomy tube, non-reinforced, non-customized

Model: See FSN

MHRA reference: 31842702     2024/004/011/601/037

Terumo: Spectra Optia Apheresis System 

June 2024

MHRA reference: 31833460     2024/006/006/601/049

Tosoh Europe: AIA-PACK MULTI ANALYTE CONTROL

5 September 2023

MHRA reference: 31842892      2023/009/001/601/029

Vygon: DOLPHIN inflation device

5 September 2023

Catheter-balloon inflator, single-use

MHRA reference: 31859864    2023/009/007/601/049

Werfen: ACL TOP 700/750-CTS-LAS /300/350/500/550 CTS 970CL

August 2023

Model: ACL TOP, ACL TOP CTS, ACL TOP 700, ACL TOP 700 CTS, ACL TOP 700 LAS, ACL TOP 500 CTS, ACL TOP 300 CTS ACL TOP 750, ACL TOP 750 CTS, ACL TOP 750 LAS, ACL TOP 550 CTS, ACL TOP 350 CTS

MHRA reference: 31842340  

Werfen: ACL TOP 700/750-CTS-LAS /300/350/500/550 CTS 970CL

11 August 2023

Coagulation analyser IVD, laboratory

MHRA reference: 31842691    2021/010/022/701/067

ZimVie: Polished Finned 1 Piece Tibial Tray 83 mm

22 September 2023

MHRA reference: 31844718     2023/009/022/601/022

