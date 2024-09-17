Field Safety Notices: 9 to 13 September 2024

List of Field Safety Notices from 9 to 13 September 2024

Overview

If you receive a field safety notice (FSN) from a manufacturer you must always act on it.

MHRA publishes the following for information only.

If you have a question about a particular FSN contact the manufacturer.

Abbott: Afinion 2

19th May 2023

MHRA reference: 31845652   2023/009/004/601/050

Agfa HealthCare NV: Enterprise Imaging XERO Viewer

September 2024

MHRA reference: 31859890    2024/009/009/601/019 

Agilent: Please see comments (section 8)

26th June 2023

MLH2 antigen IVD; MSH6 antigen IVD; PMS2 IVD

Model: GA08561-2, GA08661-2, GA08761-2

MHRA reference: 31848393    2023/007/004/601/015

MHRA reference: 31848393    2023/007/004/601/015 (Acknowledgement)

BALT EXTRUSION SAS: FARGO / CRISTAL BALLOON

26th July 2023

Model: FRG6F115_8MP / CBV18X40/110

MHRA reference: 31845020   2023/009/006/601/008

Belmont Medical Technologies: Belmont Rapid Infuser, RI-2 1000 ml/min,750 ml/min

24th February 2024

Infusion pump, high-flow, warming

Model: 903-00037A and 903-00039A

MHRA reference: 31844932    2023/002/023/601/032

Biocomposites Ltd: GeneX DS 2.5cc and GeneX DS 5cc

29th August 2023

MHRA reference: 31855155      2023/008/029/601/019 

Biosense Webster: VARIPULSE™ Bi-Directional Catheter

26th April 2024

Cardiac irreversible electroporation system catheter

MHRA reference: 31867911     2024/005/007/601/069

Boston Scientific: EMBLEM™ S-ICD and EMBLEM™ MRI S-ICD

13th September 2023

Single Chamber Implantable Defibrillator

Model: Model A209 - A219

MHRA reference: 31844620    2023/009/013/601/067 

Brandon Medical : Quasar eLite

27th February 2023

Operating light & Operating light system

Model: Various

MHRA reference: 31841136      2023/002/028/601/044

CODAN ARGUS: ARGUS 717V

September 2024

General purpose infusion pump

MHRA reference: 31808419     2024/008/026/601/016

MHRA reference: 31808419     2024/008/026/601/016 (Customer reply form)

Emboflu: SQUID / SQUIDPERI

23rd July 2024

Embolization implant kit

Model: See attachments

MHRA reference: 31831954     2024/009/009/601/020

Exmoor: Exmoor

20th March 2023

Intranasal splint, non-biodegradable

Model: Nasal Splints

MHRA reference: 31845706    2023/003/028/601/038

Fresenius Medical Care: Stay safe Disinfection Cap

25th September 2023

Vascular catheter protective cap

MHRA reference: 31856516    2023/010/002/601/040

GE Healthcare: Centricity PACS System

6th September 2024

Picture archiving and communication system

MHRA reference: 31814656    2024/009/006/601/054

GE HealthCare: Centricity PACS; Centricity Universal Viewer

October 2023

MHRA reference: 31841514    2023/010/002/601/061

Getinge: MAQUET ACROBAT-i Vacuum Stabilizer System

13th September 2023

ACROBAT-i Vacuum Stabilizer System

Model: OM-10000Z

MHRA reference: 31841801     2023/009/019/601/046 

Getinge: MEERA operating table (see 8. Comments)

29th August 2024

Universal operating table, electrohydraulic

Model: 720001B0; 720001B2; 720001F0; 720001F2; 710001B0; 710001B2; 700001B0; 700001F0

MHRA reference: 31876559   2024/009/011/601/067 (Customer letter)

MHRA reference: 31876559   2024/009/011/601/067 (Reply form) 

Illumina: NextSeq 550Dx / MiSeq Dx / NovaSeq 6000Dx

8th May 2024

Nucleic acid sequence analyser IVD, NGS

MHRA reference: 31814691    2024/005/006/601/079

Implantcast: IFU / OPT: MUTARS® RS stems and extension pieces

13th May 2024

Model: 09300015, MURSSTxx, 67300025, 67300125, 67611220, 67611220N, 67622514, 67621512, 67622012, 67622515

MHRA reference: 31831899    2024/005/016/601/010

JRI Orthopaedics Limited: Evolution Rasps

23rd August 2024

MHRA reference: 31815462    2024/008/027/601/014

Löwenstein Medical: LUISA, TIVAN LS, Life One (LM150TD) series

May 2023

MHRA reference: 31846819    2023/009/004/601/013

Masimo: TC-I Reusable Tip Clip Sensor

June 2023

Model: 1895, 2503, and 4053

MHRA reference: 31841425   

Medex: Qitexio – 20ml Luer Lock Syringe

28th February 2023

General purpose syringe, single-use

MHRA reference: 31846792    2023/009/005/601/044 

Medicina: Medicina ENFit enteral, single use & reusable oral

15th June 2022

Model: LHE01LD, LHE25LD, LHE05, OT005, OT01, OT25, OT05, OTH01, OTH25, OTH05

MHRA reference: 31843630    2023/006/022/601/044 

Medline: Hudson RCI® AQUAPAK® Humidifier Adaptors

FSN 23-08

Hudson RCI® AQUAPAK® Humidifier Adaptors

Model: < Add model (normal style)>

MHRA reference: 31841420     2023/008/031/601/077

Medtronic: Hugo™ RAS Arm Cart Assembly Hugo™ RAS Tower

August 2023

MHRA reference: 31841489      2023/008/029/601/068

Merit Medical: MONARCH® Inflation

23rd August 2024

MHRA reference: 31814402    2024/009/004/601/031

Nouvag: Control unit Dispenser DP 30

3rd July 2024

Bedside infusion pump, single-channel 

Model: 4180, 4187

MHRA reference: 31839942      2023/009/008/601/055

One Lambda: C1qScreen

7th September 2023

HLA class I & II antibody screening IVD, kit,

MHRA reference: 31844724   2023/010/002/601/067

Oxylitre Holdings Limited: Standard Pressure Regulators

August 2023

Non-fixed medical gas cylinder regulator

Model: R16 Series

MHRA reference: 31840218     2023/008/031/601/035

Permobil: Smartdrive MX2+with Pushtracker E2/E3

5th May 2023

Wheelchair electric-motor-driven propulsion system

Model: MX2+

MHRA reference: 31845530     2023/005/008/601/045

Philips: Evolution Upgrade 3.0T, Ingenia 1.5T, Ingenia 3.0T

23rd August 2024

Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) unit

Model: 781260, 781270, 781358, 781359, 782101, 782103, 782105, 782106, 782107, 782108, 782109, 782110, 782112, 782113, 782115, 782117, 782118, 782119, 782120, 782129, 782133, 782136, 782140, 782143, 782150, 782151

MHRA reference: 31855156     2024/009/002/601/046

Promedics: Promedics

22nd August 2023

Wrist and hand orthosis

Model: WTE

MHRA reference: 31839987       2023/008/025/601/037

Reison Medical: Tube Holder

CC-23-014

Model: 10-611

MHRA reference: 31841374    2023/009/004/601/022 

Roche: Please see tables in comments section.

SB_RDC_2023_02

GENERAL MEDICINE THERAPEUTIC TREATMENT INSTRUMENT

MHRA reference: 31841104

Siemens Healthcare: Atellica DCA Analyzer and ACR Reagent Kit

March 2023

See general comments - GMDN 56680 and GMDN 62751

MHRA reference: 31842976    2023/003/016/601/002

MHRA reference: 31842976    2023/003/016/601/002 (letter)

Siemens Healthineers: Atellica DCA Analyzer and ACR Reagent Kit

March 2023

See general comments

MHRA reference: 31854788    2023/003/016/601/002

SLE Ltd: SLE6000 Infant Ventilator

24th June 2024

SLE6000 ventilator

Model: SLE6000

MHRA reference: 31844091     2024/006/014/601/058 

Smiths Medical: Portex™ Blue Line Siliconised PVC Tracheotomy Tube

9th September 2024

Tracheostomy tube, non-reinforced, non-customized

Model: See FSN

MHRA reference: 31842702     2024/004/011/601/037

Terumo: Spectra Optia Apheresis System 

June 2024

MHRA reference: 31833460     2024/006/006/601/049

Tosoh Europe: AIA-PACK MULTI ANALYTE CONTROL

5th September 2023

MHRA reference: 31842892      2023/009/001/601/029

Vygon: DOLPHIN inflation device

5th September 2023

Catheter-balloon inflator, single-use

MHRA reference: 31859864    2023/009/007/601/049

Werfen: ACL TOP 700/750-CTS-LAS /300/350/500/550 CTS 970CL

August 2023

Model: ACL TOP, ACL TOP CTS, ACL TOP 700, ACL TOP 700 CTS, ACL TOP 700 LAS, ACL TOP 500 CTS, ACL TOP 300 CTS ACL TOP 750, ACL TOP 750 CTS, ACL TOP 750 LAS, ACL TOP 550 CTS, ACL TOP 350 CTS

Werfen: ACL TOP 700/750-CTS-LAS /300/350/500/550 CTS 970CL

11 August 2023

Coagulation analyser IVD, laboratory

MHRA reference: 31842691    2021/010/022/701/067

ZimVie: Polished Finned 1 Piece Tibial Tray 83 mm

22nd September 2023

MHRA reference: 31844718     2023/009/022/601/022

