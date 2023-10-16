Field Safety Notices: 9 to 13 October 2022
List of Field Safety Notices from 9 to 13 October 2023.
Overview
If you receive a field safety notice (FSN) from a manufacturer you must always act on it.
MHRA publishes the following for information only.
If you have a question about a particular FSN contact the manufacturer.
Latest FSNs
Breas: Vivo 1, Vivo 2, Vivo 3
06 October 2023
Portable ventilator, electric
MHRA reference: 27446020
Change Healthcare: Radiology Solutions
10 October 2023
Radiology PACS Software
Model: 14.1
MHRA reference: 27459485
Intersurgical: Clear-Therm 3 HMEF with Luer Port
07 March 2023
Heat/moisture exchanger/microbial medical gas filt
MHRA reference: 5099922
Medicare Colgate: Sterifeed Colostrum Collector
26 September 2023
Model: 1ml
MHRA reference: 27448649
Medtronic: Mo.Ma Ultra Cerebral Protection Device
October 2023
Model: MOM0130069X6, MOM0130068X5
MHRA reference: 27459008
One Lambda: C1Q Screen
07 September 2023
HLA class I & II antibody screening IVD, kit
MHRA reference: 27446107
Shimadzu: RADspeed Pro / RADspeed safire/CH-200/CH-200M
10 April 2023
MHRA reference: 27446608
Siemens Healthineers: Atellica CH 930 Analyzer
September 2023
MHRA reference: 27448627
Unomedical: Varisoft
11 October 2023
Electric infusion pump administration set
Model: 1002827, 1002828, 1002830, 1001681, 1002832
MHRA reference: 27454302