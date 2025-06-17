Field Safety Notices: 9 to 13 May 2025
List of Field Safety Notices from 9 to 13 May 2025.
Overview
If you receive a field safety notice (FSN) from a manufacturer you must always act on it.
MHRA publishes the following for information only.
If you have a question about a particular FSN contact the manufacturer.
Latest FSNs
View a list of FSNs published since January 2020
View FSNs since November 2014. FSNs before this date are on the National Archives website
Becton Dickinson and Company: BD BACTEC MGIT 960 PZA Kit
20 May 2025
Description: Multiple antibacterial minimum inhibitory concentr
MHRA reference: 35796485 2025/005/019/601/061
Corin: MiniHip
08 April 2025
Description: Coated hip femur prosthesis, modular
Model: 580.0002, 580.0003, 580.0004, 580.0005, 580.0006, 580.0007, 580.0009
MHRA reference: 35861116 2025/004/010/601/023
EVER Neuro Pharma GmbH: D-mine Pump Reservoir
03 June 2025
MHRA reference: 35868831 2025/005/027/601/043
Intersurgical: One-piece Guedel airways
12 June 2025
Description: Guedel airways
MHRA reference: 35860357 2025/006/011/601/137
Invacare: Birdie
06 June 2025 FSN_01_2025_Birdie carabineer
Description: Mobile patient lifting system electrically-powered
MHRA reference: 35827756 2025/006/006/601/017
Invacare: Robin
06 June 2025
Description: Mobile patient lifting system electrically-powered
MHRA reference: 35829923 2025/006/006/601/019
MicroVention: LIFEPEARL Drug Elutable Microspheres
Description: Embolization particle, non-bioabsorbable
Model: Various
MHRA reference: 35875465 2025/006/012/601/043
Philips: Visions PV .014P RX and .018 Digital IVUS Catheter
June 2025
Description: Intravascular Ultrasound Imaging Catheter, Single
Model: 300005383941, 300005383971, 989609000951, 989609001011
MHRA reference: 35875386 2025/006/012/601/091