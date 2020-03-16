Field Safety Notices - 9 to 13 March 2020
Summary List of field safety notices (FSNs) from medical device manufacturers from 9 to 13 March 2020
If you receive a field safety notice (FSN) from a manufacturer you must always act on it.
MHRA publishes the following for information only.
If you have a question about a particular FSN contact the manufacturer.
Aesculap AG: MICRO SCISSORS CVD.BUSH 140MM
11 March 2020
Surgical instruments, articulated cutting
MHRA reference: 2020/003/011/487/004
Baxter: GEM Microvascular Anastomotic COUPLER
12 March 2020
Surgical instruments, articulated holding
MHRA reference: 2020/003/011/291/001
Dentsply: Finger Spreader
PG6249 Dental appliances / instruments finger spreader 25mm D
MHRA reference: 2020/003/005/291/002
Medtronic: CareLink Programmer; CareLink Encore Programmer (UPDATE TO FSN 23-27 September 2019)
March 2020
Implants, active, cardiac programmers and remote monitoring
MHRA reference: 2020/003/009/420/004
Natus Medical: Olympic Brainz Monitor
CAPA004782
Monitors, patient
MHRA reference: 2020/003/009/291/001
Olympus: Olympus Diego Elite High speed drill burrs
March 2020
Surgical power tools
Model: Surgical power tools
MHRA reference: 2020/003/011/291/003
Philips: HeartStart MRx Defibrillator/Monitor
21 February 2020
Defibrillators, non-implantable MHRA reference: 2020/003/005/291/012
Plasti Medical: Umbilical Cord Clamp
27 February 2020
Cord clamps MHRA reference: 2020/003/006/291/008
ShengGuang Medical: 18G*38mm Blunt Fill Needle
10 March 2020
Injection devices
MHRA reference: 2020/003/010/222/001
Smiths Medical: Medex LogiCal Closed Blood Sampling System Sets
05 March 2020
Storage & collection devices MHRA reference: 2020/003/006/291/005
Zimmer Biomet: Biolox® Delta Modular Ceramic Heads
10 March 2020
Joint prosthesis, hip
MHRA reference: 2020/003/011/487/005
Zimmer Biomet: Cement Spacer Mold
11 March 2020
Bone cement and tools
MHRA reference: 2020/003/011/487/003