Field Safety Notices - 9 to 13 March 2020

If you receive a field safety notice (FSN) from a manufacturer you must always act on it.

MHRA publishes the following for information only.

If you have a question about a particular FSN contact the manufacturer.

Aesculap AG: MICRO SCISSORS CVD.BUSH 140MM

11 March 2020

Surgical instruments, articulated cutting

MHRA reference: 2020/003/011/487/004

Baxter: GEM Microvascular Anastomotic COUPLER

12 March 2020

Surgical instruments, articulated holding

MHRA reference: 2020/003/011/291/001

Dentsply: Finger Spreader

PG6249 Dental appliances / instruments finger spreader 25mm D

MHRA reference: 2020/003/005/291/002

March 2020

Implants, active, cardiac programmers and remote monitoring

MHRA reference: 2020/003/009/420/004

Natus Medical: Olympic Brainz Monitor

CAPA004782

Monitors, patient

MHRA reference: 2020/003/009/291/001

Olympus: Olympus Diego Elite High speed drill burrs

March 2020

Surgical power tools

Model: Surgical power tools

MHRA reference: 2020/003/011/291/003

Philips: HeartStart MRx Defibrillator/Monitor

21 February 2020

Defibrillators, non-implantable MHRA reference: 2020/003/005/291/012

Plasti Medical: Umbilical Cord Clamp

27 February 2020

Cord clamps MHRA reference: 2020/003/006/291/008

ShengGuang Medical: 18G*38mm Blunt Fill Needle

10 March 2020

Injection devices

MHRA reference: 2020/003/010/222/001

Smiths Medical: Medex LogiCal Closed Blood Sampling System Sets

05 March 2020

Storage & collection devices MHRA reference: 2020/003/006/291/005

Zimmer Biomet: Biolox® Delta Modular Ceramic Heads

10 March 2020

Joint prosthesis, hip

MHRA reference: 2020/003/011/487/005

Zimmer Biomet: Cement Spacer Mold

11 March 2020

Bone cement and tools

MHRA reference: 2020/003/011/487/003