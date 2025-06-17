Field Safety Notices: 9 to 13 June 2025

List of Field Safety Notices from 9 to 13 June 2025

From:
Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency
Published
17 June 2025
Message type:
Field safety notice
Issued:
17 June 2025

Overview

If you receive a field safety notice (FSN) from a manufacturer you must always act on it.

MHRA publishes the following for information only.

If you have a question about a particular FSN contact the manufacturer.

Latest FSNs

View the latest FSNs

View a list of FSNs published since January 2020

View FSNs since November 2014. FSNs before this date are on the National Archives website

Becton Dickinson and Company: BD BACTEC MGIT 960 PZA Kit

20 May 2025

Description: Multiple antibacterial minimum inhibitory concentr

MHRA reference: 35796485 2025/005/019/601/061

Corin: MiniHip

08 April 2025

Description: Coated hip femur prosthesis, modular

Model: 580.0002, 580.0003, 580.0004, 580.0005, 580.0006, 580.0007, 580.0009

MHRA reference: 35861116 2025/004/010/601/023

EVER Neuro Pharma GmbH: D-mine Pump Reservoir

03 June 2025

MHRA reference: 35868831 2025/005/027/601/043

Intersurgical: One-piece Guedel airways

12 June 2025

Description: Guedel airways

MHRA reference: 35860357 2025/006/011/601/137

Invacare: Birdie

06 June 2025 FSN_01_2025_Birdie carabineer

Description: Mobile patient lifting system electrically-powered

MHRA reference: 35827756 2025/006/006/601/017

Invacare: Robin

06 June 2025

Description: Mobile patient lifting system electrically-powered

MHRA reference: 35829923 2025/006/006/601/019

MicroVention: LIFEPEARL Drug Elutable Microspheres

28 May 2025

Description: Embolization particle, non-bioabsorbable

Model: Various

MHRA reference: 35875465 2025/006/012/601/043

Philips: Visions PV .014P RX and .018 Digital IVUS Catheter

June 2025

Description: Intravascular Ultrasound Imaging Catheter, Single

Model: 300005383941, 300005383971, 989609000951, 989609001011

MHRA reference: 35875386 2025/006/012/601/091

Updates to this page

Published 17 June 2025
Contents