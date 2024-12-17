Field Safety Notices: 9 to 13 December 2024
List of Field Safety Notices from 9 to 13 December 2024.
Overview
If you receive a field safety notice (FSN) from a manufacturer you must always act on it.
MHRA publishes the following for information only.
If you have a question about a particular FSN contact the manufacturer.
Latest FSNs
Altomed: Iris retractors
03 December 2024
Intraocular Retractor, Single Use
Model: A2271, A2273
MHRA reference: 34154761 2024/012/005/601/078
Baxter Medical Systems: TruSystem 7000 Surgical Table - UPDATE
29 November 2024
Universal operating table, electromechanical
Product Code: Refer to FSN
MHRA reference: 34156100 2024/010/009/601/046
Biocartis: Idylla™ Instrument
09 December 2024
Model: Refer to FSN
MHRA reference: 34165566 2024/012/008/601/001
Coloplast: see details in Appendix 1 version 3.0
05 December 2024
Model: Refer to FSN
MHRA reference: 34154704 2024/012/005/601/096
GE HealthCare: Carestation 620/650/650c
Ref. # 34140
Anaesthesia workstation, general-purpose
Model: Refer to FSN
MHRA reference: 34169134 2024/012/009/601/017
GE HealthCare: EC Elite, OEC 3D, OEC 9900, OEC 9800
Ref. #15150
X-ray system, diagnostic, fluroscopic, general
Model: Refer to FSN
MHRA reference: 34154729 2024/012/006/601/051
GE HealthCare: Optima XR200amx, Optima XR220amx and Optima XR240amx
Ref. # 10964
X-ray system, diagnostic, General-Purpose, Mobile
MHRA reference: 34176852 2024/012/010/601/088
HMT Medizintechnik GmbH: Refer to FSN
09 December 2024
Vacuum-tight reservoir
Model: Refer to FSN
MHRA reference: 34176818 2024/012/010/601/094
Medtronic: Arterial Cannulae
December 2024
Model: Refer to FSN
MHRA reference: 34192884 2024/012/011/601/059
Medtronic: SynchroMed™ A810 Clinician Programmer Software Application v2.x.
November 2024
Implantable Pumps Programmers - MD software
Model: A810
MHRA reference: 34176085 2024/012/010/601/067
Richard Wolf: PIEZOWAVE 2 CONTROL UNIT, LITHOTRIPTOR 3000PLUS, SWISS PIEZOCLAST
04 December 2024
Model: Refer to FSN
MHRA reference: 34155106 - FSN 2024/012/007/601/003
MHRA reference: 34155106 - Response form
Terumo-Vascutek: Thoraflex Hybrid
10 October 2024
Model: Refer to FSN
MHRA reference: 34165983 2024/010/014/601/029