Field Safety Notices: 9 to 13 December 2024

List of Field Safety Notices from 9 to 13 December 2024.

From:
Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency
Published
17 December 2024
Message type:
Field safety notice
Issued:
17 December 2024

Overview

If you receive a field safety notice (FSN) from a manufacturer you must always act on it.

MHRA publishes the following for information only.

If you have a question about a particular FSN contact the manufacturer.

Latest FSNs

View the latest FSNs

View a list of FSNs published since January 2020

View FSNs since November 2014. FSNs before this date are on the National Archives website

Altomed: Iris retractors

03 December 2024

Intraocular Retractor, Single Use

Model: A2271, A2273

MHRA reference: 34154761   2024/012/005/601/078

Baxter Medical Systems: TruSystem 7000 Surgical Table - UPDATE

29 November 2024

Universal operating table, electromechanical

Product Code: Refer to FSN

MHRA reference: 34156100   2024/010/009/601/046

Biocartis: Idylla™ Instrument

09 December 2024

Model: Refer to FSN

MHRA reference: 34165566   2024/012/008/601/001

Coloplast: see details in Appendix 1 version 3.0

05 December 2024

Model: Refer to FSN

MHRA reference: 34154704   2024/012/005/601/096

GE HealthCare: Carestation 620/650/650c

Ref. # 34140

Anaesthesia workstation, general-purpose

Model: Refer to FSN

MHRA reference: 34169134   2024/012/009/601/017

GE HealthCare: EC Elite, OEC 3D, OEC 9900, OEC 9800

Ref. #15150

X-ray system, diagnostic, fluroscopic, general

Model: Refer to FSN

MHRA reference: 34154729   2024/012/006/601/051

GE HealthCare: Optima XR200amx, Optima XR220amx and Optima XR240amx

Ref. # 10964

X-ray system, diagnostic, General-Purpose, Mobile

MHRA reference: 34176852   2024/012/010/601/088

HMT Medizintechnik GmbH: Refer to FSN

09 December 2024

Vacuum-tight reservoir

Model: Refer to FSN

MHRA reference: 34176818   2024/012/010/601/094

Medtronic: Arterial Cannulae

December 2024

Model: Refer to FSN

MHRA reference: 34192884   2024/012/011/601/059

Medtronic: SynchroMed™ A810 Clinician Programmer Software Application v2.x.

November 2024

Implantable Pumps Programmers - MD software

Model: A810

MHRA reference: 34176085   2024/012/010/601/067

Richard Wolf: PIEZOWAVE 2 CONTROL UNIT, LITHOTRIPTOR 3000PLUS, SWISS PIEZOCLAST

04 December 2024

Model: Refer to FSN

MHRA reference: 34155106 - FSN  2024/012/007/601/003

MHRA reference: 34155106 - Response form

Terumo-Vascutek: Thoraflex Hybrid

10 October 2024

Model: Refer to FSN

MHRA reference: 34165983   2024/010/014/601/029  

