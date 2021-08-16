Field Safety Notices: 9 to 13 August 2021

Overview

If you receive a field safety notice (FSN) from a manufacturer you must always act on it.

MHRA publishes the following for information only.

If you have a question about a particular FSN contact the manufacturer.

B Braun: MONOSYN UNDYED 5/0 (1) 45CM DGMP13

27 July 2021

Sutures

Model: C0023706

MHRA reference: 2021/008/003/601/002

Baxter: Prismaflex M60 set, M100 and TPE 2000

02 August 2021

Dialysis, blood lines

MHRA reference: 2021/007/030/487/005

BD: Jamshidi Crown Bone Marrow Biopsy/Aspiration Needle with Marrow Acquisition Cradle

05 August 2021

Surgical instruments, minimal access

MHRA reference: 2021/008/002/487/011

BioMerieux: VIDAS EBV VCA IgM

05 August 2021

IVDs, bacteriology

MHRA reference: 2021/008/004/000/014

Cair LGL: Polyurethane enteralfeeding Tubes

13 July 2021

Feeding systems and tubes

Model: NCE…PU, NCE…AU, NCE…G

MHRA reference:2021/008/011/291/012

Cordis: SUPER TORQUE MB Angiographic Catheter

04 August 2021

Vascular cannula and catheters

MHRA reference: 2021/008/010/701/033

Leica: BOND Ready-to-Use Primary Antibody CDX2 (EP25)

28 July 2021

IVDs, cytopathology & histopathology

Model: PA0375

MHRA reference: 2021/007/029/601/506

LeMaitre Vascular: XenoSure Biologic Patch

23 July 2021

Implants, non-active, surgical vascular grafts & patches

Model: 0.6BV8, 0.8BV8, 1BV6, 1BV10, 1BV14, 1.5BV10, 2BV9, 2.5BV15, 4BV4, 4BV6, 5BV10, 6BV8, 8BV14, 10BV16

MHRA reference: 2021/008/009/601/501

Philips: EPIQ Ultrasound system

28 July 2021

Ultrasound, imaging

Model: Elite, 5G, 5C, 5W, 7G, 7C, 7W, CVx & CVxi

MHRA reference: 2021/007/029/291/003

Richard Wolf: COAG ELECTRODE BIPO 24-26FR 12/30°

09 August 2021

Surgical, diathermy

Model: 46230223

MHRA reference: 2021/008/011/291/011