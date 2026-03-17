Field Safety Notices: 9 - 13 March 2026

A list of Field Safety Notice for 9 - 13 March 2026

From:
Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency
Published
17 March 2026
Message type:
Field safety notice
Issued:
17 March 2026

Overview

If you receive a field safety notice (FSN) from a manufacturer you must always act on it.

MHRA publishes the following for information only.

If you have a question about a particular FSN contact the manufacturer.

Latest FSNs

View the latest FSNs

View a list of FSNs published since January 2020

View FSNs since November 2014. FSNs before this date are on the National Archives website

Armstrong Medical: APL Valve

09 March 2026

MHRA reference: 38762128 2026/003/006/601/108

Gyrus: Soltive Laser System

16 March 2026

General/multiple surgical solidstate laser system

Model: TFL-PLS, TFL-SLS

MHRA reference: 38782537

ICU Medical: CADD High Volume Administration Sets

13 February 2026

Electric infusion pump administration set

Model: 21-7361-24

MHRA reference: 38755259 2026/002/010/601/028

Medical (Physio-Control Inc): INFANTCHILD REDUCED ENERGY DEFFIBRILATION ELECTROD

February 2026

ELECTASSY-AED INFANTCHILD REDUCED ENERGY-WW

MHRA reference: 38761418 2026/003/009/601/115

Milestone: VACUUM BAG SU LARGE

09 March 2026

General tissue specimen container IVD, no additive

MHRA reference: 38761720 2026/003/009/601/096

Trividia Health: TRUE METRIX, TRUE METRIX AIR, TRUE METRIX GO

12 February 2026

Glucose monitoring system IVD, home-use

Model: RE4i82-11; RE4i82-12; REA4i82-11; REA4i82-12; RF4i82-11BK; RF4i82-12BK

MHRA reference: 38559200 2026/002/011/601/061

Updates to this page

Published 17 March 2026
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