Field Safety Notices: 9 - 13 March 2026
A list of Field Safety Notice for 9 - 13 March 2026
Overview
If you receive a field safety notice (FSN) from a manufacturer you must always act on it.
MHRA publishes the following for information only.
If you have a question about a particular FSN contact the manufacturer.
Latest FSNs
View a list of FSNs published since January 2020
View FSNs since November 2014. FSNs before this date are on the National Archives website
Armstrong Medical: APL Valve
09 March 2026
MHRA reference: 38762128 2026/003/006/601/108
Gyrus: Soltive Laser System
16 March 2026
General/multiple surgical solidstate laser system
Model: TFL-PLS, TFL-SLS
MHRA reference: 38782537
ICU Medical: CADD High Volume Administration Sets
13 February 2026
Electric infusion pump administration set
Model: 21-7361-24
MHRA reference: 38755259 2026/002/010/601/028
Medical (Physio-Control Inc): INFANTCHILD REDUCED ENERGY DEFFIBRILATION ELECTROD
February 2026
ELECTASSY-AED INFANTCHILD REDUCED ENERGY-WW
MHRA reference: 38761418 2026/003/009/601/115
Milestone: VACUUM BAG SU LARGE
09 March 2026
General tissue specimen container IVD, no additive
MHRA reference: 38761720 2026/003/009/601/096
Trividia Health: TRUE METRIX, TRUE METRIX AIR, TRUE METRIX GO
12 February 2026
Glucose monitoring system IVD, home-use
Model: RE4i82-11; RE4i82-12; REA4i82-11; REA4i82-12; RF4i82-11BK; RF4i82-12BK
MHRA reference: 38559200 2026/002/011/601/061