Field Safety Notices: 8 to 12 September 2025

List of Field Safety Notices from 8 to 12 September 2025.

From:
Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency
Published
17 September 2025
Message type:
Field safety notice
Issued:
16 September 2025

Overview

If you receive a field safety notice (FSN) from a manufacturer you must always act on it.

MHRA publishes the following for information only.

If you have a question about a particular FSN contact the manufacturer.

Latest FSNs

Abiomed, Inc: Automated Impella Controller (AIC) 

21st August 2025

Intracardiac circulatory assist axial-pump catheter

Model: 0042-0000

MHRA reference: 36670459    2025/008/022/601/038

Beckman Coulter, Inc: CellMek SPS

3rd September 2025

AUTOSAMPLERS

MHRA reference: 36679934    2025/009/001/601/022

Drive Medical GmbH: AeroWalk Rollator / Drive DeVilbiss

1st September 2025

Walking aid

Model: 7202000X0

MHRA reference: 36650921   2025/008/019/601/057

EO Laboratories Ltd: Cooked Meat with Brain Heart Infusion Broth Overlay

4th September 2025

Enriched broth culture medium IVD

MHRA reference: 36658088   2025/009/005/601/045 

Maquet Cardiopulmonary GmbH: Heater Unit HU 35

11th September 2025

Heat exchanger, Heart-Lung bypass

Model: 701072162, 701072163

MHRA reference: 36699824   2025/009/011/601/054 

Maquet Cardiovascular, LLC: VASOVIEW HEMOPRO 2

July 2025

MHRA reference: 36696922   2025/003/011/601/068

MicroVention Europe SARL: RENZAN™ Peripheral Stent System

3rd September 2025

MHRA reference: 36689592   2025/009/010/601/031 

Olympus Medical Systems Corporation : Flexible video bronchoscope, reusable

11th September 2025

Model: See attached Excel Spreadsheet

MHRA reference: 36658074   2025/009/005/601/040 

Philips Medical Systems Nederland BV: Allura Xper, Allura CV20.

3rd September 2025

Stationary angiographic x-ray system, digital

Model: 722003, 722005, 722006, 722008, 722010, 722011, 722012, 722013, 722015, 722020, 722022, 722023, 722025, 722026, 722027, 722028, 722029, 722031, 722033, 722035, 722038, 722039, 722058, 722059

MHRA reference: 36658087   2025/009/005/601/056

Published 17 September 2025
