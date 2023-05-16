Field Safety Notices: 8 to 12 May 2023

List of Field Safety Notices (FSNs) from 8 to 12 May 2023

From:
Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency
Published
16 May 2023
Message type:
Field safety notice
Issued:
15 May 2023

Overview

If you receive a field safety notice (FSN) from a manufacturer you must always act on it.

MHRA publishes the following for information only.

If you have a question about a particular FSN contact the manufacturer.

Latest FSNs

View the latest FSNs

View a list of FSNs published since January 2020

View FSNs since November 2014. FSNs before this date are on the National Archives website

Abiomed: Impella 5.5 with SmartAssist heart pump

17 April 2023

Intracardiac Circulatory Assist Axial Pump Catheter

Model: 0550-0007

MHRA reference: 5185967

B Braun: PROSET INFUSION SETs

12 April 2023

Intravenous Line Stopcock

MHRA reference: 5154165

Brandon Medical: Quasar eLite

27 February 2023

Operating light & Operating light system

MHRA reference: 5101386

Coloplast: Titan Inflatable Penile Prosthesis

23 February 2023

Inflatable Penile Prosthesis

MHRA reference: 5096764

FH ORTHO: BEPOD

20 April 2023

MHRA reference: 5203538

FUJIFILM medwork: Dilatation balloon (DIL1-A1-Series)

February 2023

Model: DIL1-A1-06-40-23-35

MHRA reference: 5119405

Galt: Tearaway Introducer Set

10 May 2023

Vascular catheter introduction set non-implantable

MHRA reference: 5224184

Helena Biosciences: Collagen

10 March 2023

Platelet aggregation study IVD, reagent

Model: 5368, O863510

MHRA reference: 5114030

Immucor GTI Diagnostics: LIFECODES HLA-DQA1/B1 SSO Typing Kit – Customer Letter

21 April 2023

DNA-based tissue typing IVD, kit, NAT

Model: 628930

MHRA reference: 5194585

Immucor GTI Diagnostics: LIFECODES HLA-DQA1/B1 SSO Typing Kit – Distributor Letter

21 April 2023

DNA-based tissue typing IVD, kit, NAT

Model: 628930

MHRA reference: 5194587

Maxtec: Handi+ Oxygen Analyzer

20 April 2023

Analyzer, Gas, Oxygen

Model: Handi+ ; Part No: R218P12-001

MHRA reference: 5229283

Medtronic: Shiley Adult FlexibleTracheostomy Tube

March 2023

Tracheostomy tube, non-reinforced, non-customized

Model: 4CN65A, 4CN65R, 4UN65A, 4UN65R, 5CN70A, 5CN70R, 5UN70A, 5UN70R, 6CN75A, 6CN75R, 6UN75R, 7CN80A, 7CN80R, 7UN80A, 7UN80R, 8CN85A, 8CN85R, 8UN85A, 8UN85R, 9CN90R, 9UN90R, 10CN10R, 10UN10A, 10UN10R

MHRA reference: 5145668

Medtronic: Cobalt XT, Cobalt, Crome Implantable Cardioverter/Defibrillator Systems - Viva™ and Brava Cardiac Resynchronization Therapy-Defibrillation (CRTD) Devices - Evera Implantable Cardioverter-Defibrillator (ICD) Devices - Evera MRI SureScan Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillator (ICD) Devices - Visia AF and Visia AF MRI SureScan Single Chamber (VR) Implantable Cardioverter-Defibrillator (ICD) Devices - Primo MRI and Mirro MRI SureScan Implantable Cardioverter-Defibrillator (ICD) Devices - Claria MRI, Amplia MRI, Compia MRI CRT-D implantable cardioverter defibrillator with cardiac resynchronization therapy and SureScan Technology

May 2023

MHRA reference: 5231482

Randox: Specific Protein Control Levels 1-3

22 November 2022

Multiple clinical chemistry protein IVD, control

MHRA reference: 5119933

Stago: STAR MAX, STA-R EVOLUTION, STA COMPACT/COMPACT MAX

08 March 2023

Laboratory coagulation analyser IVD, automated

MHRA reference: 5099961

Stryker: METSTM Integral Shaft & Stem

April 2023

MHRA reference: 5230634

