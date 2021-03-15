Field Safety Notices: 8 to 12 March 2021

Overview

Accuray: CyberKnife Treatment Delivery System

26 February 2021

Radiotherapy

Model: CyberKnife treatment delivery system

MHRA reference: 2021/003/008/487/012

B Braun: Univation X System

04 March 2021

Joint prosthesis, knee

Model: NO156K, NO157K, NO158K, NO159K, NO160K, NO161K, NO162K, NO163K, NO164K, NO165K, NO166K, NO167K, NO168K, NO169K, NO170K, NO171K, NO172K, NO173K, NO174K, NO175K, NO176K, NO177K, NO178K, NO179K, NO180K, NO181K, NO182K, NO183K, NO184K, NO185K, NO186K, NO187K, NO188K, NO189K, NO190K, NO191K, NO192K, NO193K, NO194K, NO195K, NO196K, NO197K, NO198K, NO199K, NO156Z, NO157Z, NO158Z, NO159Z, NO160Z, NO161Z, NO162Z, NO163Z, NO164Z, NO165Z, NO166Z, NO167Z, NO168Z, NO169Z, NO170Z, NO171Z, NO172Z, NO173Z, NO174Z, NO175Z, NO176Z, NO177Z, NO178Z, NO179Z, NO180Z, NO181Z, NO182Z, NO183Z, NO184Z, NO185Z, NO186Z, NO187Z, NO188Z, NO189Z, NO190Z, NO191Z, NO192Z, NO193Z, NO194Z, NO195Z, NO196Z, NO197Z, NO198Z, NO199Z, NO156K, NO157K, NO158K, NO159K, NO160K, NO161K, NO162K, NO163K, NO164K, NO165K, NO166K, NO167K, NO168K, NO169K, NO170K, NO171K, NO172K, NO173K, NO174K, NO175K, NO176K, NO177K, NO178K, NO179K, NO180K, NO181K, NO182K, NO183K, NO184K, NO185K, NO186K, NO187K, NO188K, NO189K, NO190K, NO191K, NO192K, NO193K, NO194K, NO195K, NO196K, NO197K, NO198K, NO199K, NO156Z, NO157Z, NO158Z, NO159Z, NO160Z, NO161Z, NO162Z, NO163Z, NO164Z, NO165Z, NO166Z, NO167Z, NO168Z, NO169Z, NO170Z, NO171Z, NO172Z, NO173Z, NO174Z, NO175Z, NO176Z, NO177Z

MHRA reference: 2021/003/005/601/003

B.Braun: HISTOACRYL BLUE / LAPFIX / PROSET OFX

08 March 2021

Adhesive control devices

Model: 1050044, 1050052

MHRA reference:2021/003/009/601/001

Baxter: COLLEAGUE SINGLE CHANNEL CXE, COLLEAGUE SINGLE CHANNEL MONO, COLLEAGUE TRIPLE CHANNEL CXE, COLLEAGUE TRIPLE CHANNEL MONO

15 March 2021

Infusion systems

Model: 2M91617, 2M81517, 2M81517K, 2M91637, 2M81537K

MHRA reference: 2021/003/010/487/006

BD: Infusion Sets for Alaris Pumps and Gravity Infusion sets and connectors

10 March 2021

Infusion & transfusion, administration sets

Model: GP, VP, CC, GW/GW800 and SE, IVAC 590 series, Gravity

MHRA reference:2021/003/009/291/003

Biotronik: ICD and CRT-D devices

March 2021

Implants, active, defibrillators

Model: Idova, Iforia, Ilesto/Inventra, Iperia, Itrevia/Ilivia, Inlexa, Intica/Ilivia Neo, Intica Neo ICDs and CRT-Ds

MHRA reference: 2021/003/003/487/002

COOK Medical: Bander Ureteral Diversion Stent Set

08 March 2021

Implants, non active, non vascular stents

Model: 025227

MHRA reference: 2021/003/011/487/004

EBR Systems: WiSE CRT Transmitter

03 March 2021

Implants, active, intracardiac (leadless)

Model: 4100

MHRA reference: 2021/003/003/701/049

Ferring Pharmaceuticals:ZomaJet Injector Device for Zomacton (somatropin)

05 March 2021

Injection devices

Model: ZomaJet 10, ZomaJet 2 Vision, ZomaJet Vision X

MHRA reference: 2021/002/018/701/047

LumiraDx: SARS-CoV-2 Ag Test Strip Kit

02 March 2021

IVDs, SARS-CoV-2 Instrumentation antigen test

Model:L016000101048, 5000275 (GM2000220), 5000243 (GM2000195), 5000263 (GM2000212), 5000265 (GM2000218)

MHRA reference: 2021/002/018/601/006

Medline: OPS Essential Gowns

01 March 2021

Surgical drapes, gowns, masks

Model: S3510P-19MAE507, S3540P-19MAE507, S3500P-19MAE498

MHRA reference: 2021/003/008/487/010

Medtronic:Bravo System

March 2021

Implants, active, monitors and recorders

Model: FGS-0312, FGS-0313, FGS-0635, FGS-0636

MHRA reference: 2021/003/009/291/001

Natus: RetCam Envision

03 March 2021

Optometry equipment

Model: RetCam Envision Lens (60-000090)

MHRA reference: 2021/002/026/291/011

Roche Diagnostics: Elecsys CA 19-9

February 2021

IVDs, Clinical Chemistry

Model: 07027028 190

MHRA reference: 2021/003/011/487/008

WEINMANN Medical Technology: MEDUMAT Transport

February 2021

Lung ventilators

Model: WM 28300 and WM 28400

MHRA reference: 2021/003/008/487/009