Field Safety Notices: 8 to 12 July 2024
List of Field Safety Notices from 8 to 12 July 2024.
If you receive a field safety notice (FSN) from a manufacturer you must always act on it.
MHRA publishes the following for information only.
If you have a question about a particular FSN contact the manufacturer.
BD: Arctic Sun™ 5000 Temperature Management System
03 July 2024
Heating unit, pad, water, control unit
MHRA reference: 31180556
Maquet Cardiopulmonary GmbH (MCP)/Getinge: (VHK 71000)
02 July 2024
All products containing the component vacuum-tight reservoir (VHK 71000)
Model: See Annex I
MHRA reference: 31167951
Maquet Cardiovascular/Getinge: Vasoview Hemopro Endoscopic Vessel Harvesting Systems
21 June 2024
MHRA reference: 31129579
Medtronic: CareLink™ 2090 Programmer Autonomous Cursor
July 2024
Serial number prefixes PKK0 and PKK1
MHRA reference: 31178474
Medtronic: CareLink™ 2090 and CareLink Encore™ 29901 programmers
July 2024
MHRA reference: 31178284
Medtronic: DLP™ Single Stage Venous Cannulae
July 2024
Cardiopulmonary bypass/extracorporeal cannula
Model: 67312
MHRA reference: 31129848
Medtronic Limited: Puritan Bennett™ 520/560 Ventilator
June 2024
Portable electric ventilator
MHRA reference: 31198409
Philips: HeartStart Intrepid Monitor/Defibrillator
01 July 2024
Defibrillators
Model: 867172
MHRA reference: 31167448 - Customer letter
MHRA reference: 31167448 - Distributor letter
Philips BiPAP A40 Pro, BiPAP A40 EFL, BiPAP A30 EFL
2023-CC-SRC-042
Portable electric ventilator
MHRA reference: 31197027
Smiths Medical: CADD™ Infusion System Infusion Sets
01 July 2024
Infusion pump cassette
Model: See updated FSN
MHRA reference: 31167898 - Updated FSN
MHRA reference: 31167898 - FAQ
Stryker: HeartSine Samaritan® PAD 350P/360P/450P/500P
April 2024
MHRA reference: 31167403