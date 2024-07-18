Field Safety Notices: 8 to 12 July 2024

List of Field Safety Notices from 8 to 12 July 2024.

Overview

If you receive a field safety notice (FSN) from a manufacturer you must always act on it.

MHRA publishes the following for information only.

If you have a question about a particular FSN contact the manufacturer.

Latest FSNs

BD: Arctic Sun™ 5000 Temperature Management System

03 July 2024

Heating unit, pad, water, control unit

MHRA reference: 31180556    

Maquet Cardiopulmonary GmbH (MCP)/Getinge: (VHK 71000)

02 July 2024

All products containing the component vacuum-tight reservoir (VHK 71000) 

Model: See Annex I

MHRA reference: 31167951     

Maquet Cardiovascular/Getinge: Vasoview Hemopro Endoscopic Vessel Harvesting Systems

21 June 2024

MHRA reference: 31129579    

July 2024

Serial number prefixes PKK0 and PKK1

MHRA reference: 31178474    

July 2024

MHRA reference: 31178284    

Medtronic: DLP™ Single Stage Venous Cannulae

July 2024

Cardiopulmonary bypass/extracorporeal cannula

Model: 67312

MHRA reference: 31129848     

Medtronic Limited: Puritan Bennett™ 520/560 Ventilator

June 2024

Portable electric ventilator

MHRA reference: 31198409

Philips: HeartStart Intrepid Monitor/Defibrillator

01 July 2024

Defibrillators

Model: 867172

MHRA reference: 31167448 - Customer letter

MHRA reference: 31167448 - Distributor letter

Philips BiPAP A40 Pro, BiPAP A40 EFL, BiPAP A30 EFL

2023-CC-SRC-042

Portable electric ventilator

MHRA reference: 31197027

Smiths Medical: CADD™ Infusion System Infusion Sets

01 July 2024

Infusion pump cassette

Model: See updated FSN

MHRA reference: 31167898 - Updated FSN

MHRA reference: 31167898 - FAQ

Stryker: HeartSine Samaritan® PAD 350P/360P/450P/500P

April 2024

MHRA reference: 31167403

