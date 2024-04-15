Field Safety Notices: 8 to 12 April 2024
List of Field Safety Notices from 8 to 12 April 2024.
Overview
If you receive a field safety notice (FSN) from a manufacturer you must always act on it.
MHRA publishes the following for information only.
If you have a question about a particular FSN contact the manufacturer.
Latest FSNs
Jenx: Supine 2 / Multistander 2 / Actuator
10 April 2024
Model: SUP02-FP, MUS02-FP-08, GS068, RPRT167
MHRA reference: 29253297
KARL STORZ: 662797 Galea Spring Hook, 31 cm 723014 Uvula Retractor 723400 Optical Biopsy and Grasping Forceps 11003MB Grasping Forceps, flexible, 1 mm 26161UH Working Insert, with steering lever 11540OS Optical Scissor
21March 2024
MHRA reference: 29245989
Medline: Endocavity Probe Cover
FSN-24/03
MHRA reference: 29245651
Philips: Allura Xper, Allura Centron and Azurion
18 January 2024
Interventional Fluoroscopic X-Ray System
Model: 722001, 722003, 722005, 722006, 722008, 722010, 722011, 722012, 722013, 722015, 722022, 722023, 722025, 722026, 722027, 722028, 722029, 722033, 722035, 722038, 722039, 722058, 722059, 722063, 722064, 722067, 722068, 722078, 722079, 722221, 722222, 722223, 722224, 722225, 722226, 722227, 722228, 722280 and 722400
MHRA reference: 29249203
Smiths Medical: Portex Blue Line Siliconised PVC Tracheotomy Tube
15 April 2024
Tracheostomy tube, non-reinforced, non-customized
MHRA reference: 29263587
Stryker: INFINITY RESECTION GUIDE ADJUSTMENT BLOCK
March 2024
RESECTION ADJUSTMENT BLOCK
MHRA reference: 29265396
Zimmer Biomet: Periarticular Locking Plate System – Distal Lateral Fibula Locking Plate
04 April 2024
MHRA reference: 29245045
Zimmer Biomet: Vanguard Anterior Stabilized Tibial Bearing
12 April 2024
Tibial Insert
Model: 189082
MHRA reference: 29254231