Field Safety Notices: 8 November 2024

List of Field Safety Notices for 8 November 2024.

From:
Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency
Published
8 November 2024
Message type:
Field safety notice
Issued:
8 November 2024

Overview

If you receive a field safety notice (FSN) from a manufacturer you must always act on it.

MHRA publishes the following for information only.

If you have a question about a particular FSN contact the manufacturer.

Ultragel Medical Kft: Ebrington Medical AquaUltra clear Ultrasound Gel (Updated FSN)

07 November 2024

Topical skin coupling gel for use in ultrasound scanning procedures

Lot No.: Refer to FSN

MHRA reference: 33856044   2024/011/008/601/032

Updates to this page

Published 8 November 2024
