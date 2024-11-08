Field Safety Notices: 8 November 2024
List of Field Safety Notices for 8 November 2024.
Overview
If you receive a field safety notice (FSN) from a manufacturer you must always act on it.
MHRA publishes the following for information only.
If you have a question about a particular FSN contact the manufacturer.
Latest FSNs
View a list of FSNs published since January 2020
View FSNs since November 2014. FSNs before this date are on the National Archives website
Ultragel Medical Kft: Ebrington Medical AquaUltra clear Ultrasound Gel (Updated FSN)
07 November 2024
Topical skin coupling gel for use in ultrasound scanning procedures
Lot No.: Refer to FSN
MHRA reference: 33856044 2024/011/008/601/032