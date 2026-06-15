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Field Safety Notices: 8 -12 June 2026

List of Field Safety Notices for 8-12 June 2026

From:
Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency
Published
15 June 2026
Message type:
Field safety notice
Issued:
15 June 2026

Overview

If you receive a field safety notice (FSN) from a manufacturer you must always act on it.

MHRA publishes the following for information only.

If you have a question about a particular FSN contact the manufacturer.

Latest FSNs

View the latest FSNs

View a list of FSNs published since January 2020

View FSNs since November 2014. FSNs before this date are on the National Archives website

Abiomed: Automated Impella Controller (AIC)

11 May 2026

Intracardiac circulatory assist axial-pump cathete

Model: 0042-0000

MHRA reference: 39771283 2026/006/008/601/101

Aesculap: ELAN 4 ELECTRO 2.35MM HANDPIECE

28 May 2026

Joint surgical power tool motorized handpiece

MHRA reference: 39756838 2026/005/021/601/120

ArcRoyal: BD Connecta Stopcock in ArcRoyal procedure packs

08 June 2026

Infusion stopcock

MHRA reference: 39785276 2026/006/009/601/057

Biocartis: Idylla MSI TestBrand

11 June 2026

MHRA reference: 39816068 2026/006/011/601/112

Boston Scientific: FARADRIVE Steerable Sheath

11 June 2026 97610227-FA

Vascular guide-catheter, single-use

MHRA reference: 39754930 2026/006/005/601/076

Boston Scientific: FARASTAR Pulsed Field Ablation Generator

11 June 2026 97586259-FA

MHRA reference: 39762593 2026/006/005/601/124

Boston Scientific: SCS Infinion CX Lead

17 June 2026 97046436-FA

MHRA reference: 39816022 2026/006/011/601/083

CONMED: AirSeal Access Ports

20 May 2026

Laparoscopic access cannula, single-use

MHRA reference: 39807190 2026/006/005/601/120

Intersurgical: Various BVM Resuscitators

11 June 2026

BVM Resuscitators

MHRA reference: 39776068

Olympus: SINGLE USE LIGATING DEVICE POLYLOOP UPDATE

29 April 2026

Polypectomy endoscopic ligator, single-use

Model: HX-400U-30

MHRA reference: 39791104 2025/011/004/601/056

Siemens: ARTIS icono ceiling

June 2026

Stationary angiographic x-ray system, digital

MHRA reference: 39753377 2026/006/005/601/096

SIS Medical: OPN NC

05 June 2026

Coronary angioplasty balloon catheter, basic

MHRA reference: 39755540 2026/006/005/601/144

Updates to this page

Published 15 June 2026
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