Field Safety Notices: 8 - 12 December 2025

Baxter: Ambulatory Elastomeric Infusion Pumps

01 December 2025

MHRA reference: 37850863 2025/012/001/601/064

Etac: Molift Mover 205 & 300 / Molify Sling Bars

20 November 2025

Mobile patient lifting system, electric powered

MHRA reference: 37870148 2025/011/026/601/022

MEDCAPTAIN MEDICAL TECHNOLOGY: BD neXus V700 Infusion Pump & S700 Syringe Pump

December 2025

V700: Infusion Pump; S700: Syringe Pump

MHRA reference: 37923637 2025/012/008/601/002

Medtronic: A71200 Vanta Clinician Programmer Application

December 2025 FA1512

Model: A71200

MHRA reference: 37897948 2025/011/005/601/016

Medtronic: AbreTM Venous Self-Expanding Stent System

December 2025

Iliofemoral vein stent

Model: AB9U14060090, AB9G14100090, AB9U14100090, AB9G14120090, AB9U12080090, AB9G12060090, AB9G12100090, AB9U14080090, AB9G14080090, AB9G12080090, AB9U12060090

MHRA reference: 37896920 2025/011/025/601/097

Mint Medical: Mint Lesion

13 November 2025

MHRA reference: 37856200 2025/008/029/601/036

Olympus: SINGLE USE LIGATING DEVICE POLYLOOP

07 November 2025

Polypectomy endoscopic ligator, single-use

Model: HX-400U-30

MHRA reference: 37944301 2025/011/004/601/056

Permobil: M and F series with Corpus seating system

05 December 2025

Electric-motor-driven wheelchair, occupant-control

Model: M Corpus VS, M5 Corpus, M3 Corpus, F5 Corpus VS, F5 Corpus, F3 Corpus

MHRA reference: 37922640 2025/012/010/601/054

SLE: SLE1500 & Interflow Gas Blender

December 2025

Neonatal CPAP unit

Model: SLE1500 and Interflow

MHRA reference: 37888109 2025/010/028/601/106

Unisurge: Pack Laparoscopic

25 September 2025

MHRA reference: 37946685 2025/010/007/601/084

