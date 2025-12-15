Field Safety Notices: 8 - 12 December 2025
Overview
If you receive a field safety notice (FSN) from a manufacturer you must always act on it.
MHRA publishes the following for information only.
If you have a question about a particular FSN contact the manufacturer.
Latest FSNs
Baxter: Ambulatory Elastomeric Infusion Pumps
01 December 2025
MHRA reference: 37850863 2025/012/001/601/064
Etac: Molift Mover 205 & 300 / Molify Sling Bars
20 November 2025
Mobile patient lifting system, electric powered
MHRA reference: 37870148 2025/011/026/601/022
MEDCAPTAIN MEDICAL TECHNOLOGY: BD neXus V700 Infusion Pump & S700 Syringe Pump
December 2025
V700: Infusion Pump; S700: Syringe Pump
MHRA reference: 37923637 2025/012/008/601/002
Medtronic: A71200 Vanta Clinician Programmer Application
December 2025 FA1512
Model: A71200
MHRA reference: 37897948 2025/011/005/601/016
Medtronic: AbreTM Venous Self-Expanding Stent System
December 2025
Iliofemoral vein stent
Model: AB9U14060090, AB9G14100090, AB9U14100090, AB9G14120090, AB9U12080090, AB9G12060090, AB9G12100090, AB9U14080090, AB9G14080090, AB9G12080090, AB9U12060090
MHRA reference: 37896920 2025/011/025/601/097
Mint Medical: Mint Lesion
13 November 2025
MHRA reference: 37856200 2025/008/029/601/036
Olympus: SINGLE USE LIGATING DEVICE POLYLOOP
07 November 2025
Polypectomy endoscopic ligator, single-use
Model: HX-400U-30
MHRA reference: 37944301 2025/011/004/601/056
Permobil: M and F series with Corpus seating system
05 December 2025
Electric-motor-driven wheelchair, occupant-control
Model: M Corpus VS, M5 Corpus, M3 Corpus, F5 Corpus VS, F5 Corpus, F3 Corpus
MHRA reference: 37922640 2025/012/010/601/054
SLE: SLE1500 & Interflow Gas Blender
December 2025
Neonatal CPAP unit
Model: SLE1500 and Interflow
MHRA reference: 37888109 2025/010/028/601/106
Unisurge: Pack Laparoscopic
25 September 2025
MHRA reference: 37946685 2025/010/007/601/084