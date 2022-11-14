Field Safety Notices: 7 to 11 November 2022
List of Field Safety Notices (FSNs) from 7 to 11 November 2022
Overview
If you receive a field safety notice (FSN) from a manufacturer you must always act on it.
MHRA publishes the following for information only.
If you have a question about a particular FSN contact the manufacturer.
Latest FSNs
CooperSurgical: NEO-fit™ Neonatal Endotracheal Tube Grip
42-2540
31 October 2022
Airway Devices
MHRA reference: 2022/010/024/596/006
Getinge: PLS Set 701068386, 701068389, 701068390,
701076706
28 October 2022
Infusion & Transfusion, Heart Lung Circuits
MHRA reference: 2022/011/004/599/009
Getinge: Flow-i C20, Flow-i C30, Flow-i C40, Flow-c, Flow-e
31 October 2022
Anaesthetic Machines & Monitors
MHRA reference: 2022/011/007/596/004
Siemens: IMMULITE 2000, IMMULITE 2000 XPi
November 2022
IVDs, Immunology
MHRA reference: 2022/011/009/601/502
Teleflex Medical: RUSCH Ureteral Catheters; RUSCH Superglide Integal Plus; RUSCH Valve Uretheral Stents; RUSCH Valve DD Uretheral Stents
November 2022
Urinary Catheters And Accessories
MHRA reference: 2022/011/010/596/006