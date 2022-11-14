Field Safety Notices: 7 to 11 November 2022

Overview

If you receive a field safety notice (FSN) from a manufacturer you must always act on it.

MHRA publishes the following for information only.

If you have a question about a particular FSN contact the manufacturer.

Latest FSNs

View the latest FSNs

View a list of FSNs published since January 2020

View FSNs since November 2014. FSNs before this date are on the National Archives website

CooperSurgical: NEO-fit™ Neonatal Endotracheal Tube Grip

42-2540

31 October 2022

Airway Devices

MHRA reference: 2022/010/024/596/006

Getinge: PLS Set 701068386, 701068389, 701068390,

701076706

28 October 2022

Infusion & Transfusion, Heart Lung Circuits

MHRA reference: 2022/011/004/599/009

Getinge: Flow-i C20, Flow-i C30, Flow-i C40, Flow-c, Flow-e

31 October 2022

Anaesthetic Machines & Monitors

MHRA reference: 2022/011/007/596/004

Siemens: IMMULITE 2000, IMMULITE 2000 XPi

November 2022

IVDs, Immunology

MHRA reference: 2022/011/009/601/502

Teleflex Medical: RUSCH Ureteral Catheters; RUSCH Superglide Integal Plus; RUSCH Valve Uretheral Stents; RUSCH Valve DD Uretheral Stents

November 2022

Urinary Catheters And Accessories

MHRA reference: 2022/011/010/596/006