Field Safety Notices: 7 to 11 March 2022

If you receive a field safety notice (FSN) from a manufacturer you must always act on it.

The MHRA publishes the following for information only.

If you have a question about a particular FSN contact the manufacturer.

Latest FSNs

View the latest FSNs

View FSNs since November 2014.

FSNs before this date are on the National Archives website

Abbott: Alinity m HBV AMP Kit

03 March 2022

IVDs, viral microbiology

MHRA reference: 2022/003/007/701/028

DTR Medical: Tibbs Arterial Cannula, Micro Olive

20 August 2021

Vascular cannula and catheters

Model: TAC20MO

MHRA reference: 2021/003/002/601/008

Getinge: PiCCO Monitoring Kit + ProAQT Sensor

14 February 2022

Infusion & transfusion, administration sets

MHRA reference: 2022/002/007/487/008

Haemonetics: SafeTrace Tx

23 February 2022

Infusion & transfusion, blood bags

MHRA reference: 2022/002/022/291/002

Hillrom: Traverse Rail Carrier (Component to Patient Lift)

FA-2021-11-004-LUL-002

Hoists and slings

MHRA reference: 2022/001/011/291/004

Illumina: NextSeq 550Dx instrument

15 February 2022

IVD, genetic testing

Model: 20005715

MHRA reference: 2022/002/022/601/500

Intuitive: Vessel Sealer Extend; SynchroSeal

ISIFA2022-01-C

Surgical, diathermy

Model: 480422; 480440

MHRA reference: 2022/003/007/701/004

LeMaitre: AlboGraft Vascular Graft

01 March 2022

Implants, non active, endoprostheses for aortic aneurysms

MHRA reference: 2022/003/003/601/002

Medtronic: HVAD

February 2022

Implantable ventricular assist

Model: 1425, 1430, 1440, 1650DE

MHRA reference: 2022/002/007/487/004

Philips: Infant/Child SMART Pads Cartridge

Adult SMART Pads Cartridge Used with the HS1 Home and Onsite Defibrillators

21 February 2022

Defibrillators, non implantable

Model: Infant/Child SMART Pads Cartridge: M5072A

Adult SMART Pads Cartridge: M5071A MHRA reference: 2022/003/007/291/001

Shenzhen MandeLab: Specimen collection swab

23 February 2022

IVDs, SARS-CoV-2 PCR Test

MHRA reference: 2022/003/003/601/501