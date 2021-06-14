Field Safety Notices: 7 to 11 June 2021

Overview

If you receive a field safety notice (FSN) from a manufacturer you must always act on it.

MHRA publishes the following for information only.

If you have a question about a particular FSN contact the manufacturer.

ADRIA SRL: TROCART TEK

07 May 2021

Needle biopsy

MHRA reference: 2021/004/014/487/005

Boston Scientific: INGENIO

03 June 2021

Pacemaker

MHRA reference: 2021/006/004/487/003

Cook: Hemospray Endoscopic Hemostat

2021FA0003

Haemostatic agent

Model: HEMO-10-EU and HEMO-7-EU

MHRA reference: 2021/004/006/701/069

Cytocell: E2A (TCF3) Breakapart

08 June 2021

Calibrators

Model: LPH019/LPH019-S

MHRA reference: 2021/005/027/601/503

Cytocell: DiGeorge/VCFS N25 and 22q13.3 Deletion Probe

14 June 2021/VC/2021/005

Reagent

Model: LPU010

MHRA reference: 2021/005/026/601/006

Cytocell:DiGeorge/VCFS TUPLE1,22q13.3 Deletion Probe

19 May 2021/VC/2021/003

Reagent

Model: LPU004

MHRA reference: 2021/005/026/601/005

ELECTRIC MOBILITY EURO:RASCAL

12 May 2021

Wheelchairs, powered

Model: VISION SILVER

MHRA reference: 2021/005/027/601/002

GE Medical Systems: Carestation 750, Carestation 750c

03 June 2021

Machine anaesthetic

Model: 1012-9750-000, 1012-9755-000

MHRA reference: 2021/006/004/487/002

Greiner Bio-One: VACUETTE 9NC Coagulation Tube

22 March 2021

Blood containers

MHRA reference: 2021/003/029/291/003

Intersurgical: Intube Tracheal Tube, Wire Reinforced Cuffed

07 June 2021

Tube endotracheal

Model: 8060070

MHRA reference: 2021/006/007/291/011

Kulzer: PalaXtreme

20 May 2021

Denture Fixative

Model: Liquid & Powder

MHRA reference: 2021/005/012/487/014

Medtronic: DAR airway products

June 2021/FA975 phase II

Circuit breathing

MHRA reference: 2021/004/029/291/001

Medtronic: HeartWare Ventricular Assist System

June 2021/FA981

Ventricular – pump

Model: 1104

MHRA reference: 2021/006/004/487/001

Medtronic: LINQ II Insertable Cardiac Monitor

June 2021/FA979

Implantable heart rate monitor

Model: LNQ22

MHRA reference: 2021/006/003/487/022

Medtronic: Reveal LINQ with TruRhyth Insertable Cardiac Monitoring Systems

June 2021/FA978

Implantable heart rate monitor

Model: LNQ11

MHRA reference: 2021/006/003/487/021

Medtronic: StimLoc Burr Hole Cover

June 2021/FA980

Deep brain stimulators

MHRA reference: 2021/006/003/487/023

Nutricia: Flocare Infinity Pump

17 March 2021

Enteral Nutrition Pump

Model: Infinity II

MHRA reference: 2021/003/018/487/001

Philips Health Systems: CT Fluoroscopy Digital Video Interface (DVI) Package with Ceiling Mounted Portegra2 Extension/Spring Arm by Mavig

27 April 2021

Fluoroscopy system

MHRA reference: 2021/006/003/487/020/07/291/011 021/006/007/291/011

Roche Diagnostics: Elecsys CA 19-9

May 2021

Instrumentation/platform

MHRA reference: 2021/006/010/487/002

Siemens: ARTIS pheno

May 2021

Cardio/angio system

Model: 10849000

MHRA reference: 2021/006/002/601/504