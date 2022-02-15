Field Safety Notices: 7 to 11 February 2022

Overview

If you receive a field safety notice (FSN) from a manufacturer you must always act on it.

MHRA publishes the following for information only.

If you have a question about a particular FSN contact the manufacturer.

Latest FSNs

View the latest FSNs

View a list of FSNs published since January 2020

View FSNs since November 2014. FSNs before this date are on the National Archives website.

Biomerieux: VIDAS High sensitive Troponin I

04 January 2022

IVDs, clinical chemistry

MHRA reference: 2022/002/007/487/005

ConvaTec: Combihesive and Natura

2021-011

Ostomy and continence equipment

MHRA reference: 2022/002/007/487/002

GE Healthcare: MR superconducting magnets

#60983

Magnetic resonance, equipment & accessories

MHRA reference: 2022/002/007/487/006

GE Healthcare: MR superconducting magnets

60983

Magnetic resonance, equipment & accessories

Model: MRI

MHRA reference: 2022/002/002/701/060

Getinge: ED-FLOW, ED-FLOW SD

26 January 2022

Cssd wash/clean/drying equipment

MHRA reference: 2022/002/007/487/003

Huntleigh: Dopplex

31 January 2022

Ultrasound, imaging

Model: DIOP8

MHRA reference: 2022/002/003/601/500

Microport Scientific: PROCOTYL P SUPERPATH IMPACTOR ADAPTOR

24 November 2021

Orthopaedic surgical instruments - impacting tools

Model: PPSP0110

MHRA reference: 2021/012/006/487/001

Regal: Lotus Adaptor

07 January 2022

Prostheses

Model: 2-01-S400L=LA-01

MHRA reference: 2022/001/021/701/103

Smiths Medical: Level 1 Fast Flow Fluid Warming System and Level 1 NORMOFLO Irrigation System

01 February 2022

Blood/fluid warming systems

MHRA reference: 2021/008/016/487/007

Summit Medical: HiVac MultiMix

03 February 2022

Bone cement and tools

MHRA reference: 2022/002/007/487/007

Surgical Holdings: MOORE FEMORAL HEAD EXTRACTOR WITH T-HANDLE 15.2CM (6``) LONG

20 January 2022

Orthopaedic surgical instruments - insertion/extraction tools

Model: SC-OR/N005

MHRA reference: 2022/001/020/601/002

W.O.M: HysteroLux Fluid Management System

25 October 2021

Endoscopes, rigid

Model: PH304

MHRA reference: 2022/002/001/291/008