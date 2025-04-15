Field Safety Notices: 7 to 11 April 2025

List of Field Safety Notices from 7 to 11 April 2025

15 April 2025
Beckman Coulter: DxC 500i Clinical Analyzer

28 March 2025

See Section 8

MHRA reference: 35268343   2025/004/008/601/120

Farla Medical Ltd: Instramed

3 April 2025

MHRA reference: 35268659   2025/004/008/601/023

Fresenius Kabi AG: COMPOSTOP FLEX 2F PLT PROC. LEUKO RED.

2 April 2025

MHRA reference: 35246323   2025/003/025/601/050 

Galt Medical Corp: Guidewire Introducer Needle & Guidewire

1649395-03-28-2025-001-R

Vascular Catheter Introduction Needle

MHRA reference: 35280507   2025/004/009/601/076

GE Medical Systems Ultrasound and Primary Care Diagnostics: Venue Go, Venue Fit

FMI 78101

Ultrasound system, imaging, general-purpose

MHRA reference: 35268407   2025/004/008/601/113

IBA Dosimetry GmbH: myQA iON

24 March 2025

MHRA reference: 35268441   2025/004/007/601/081

Intervascular SAS: HEMAPATCH WOVEN

April 2025

Graft, vascular, synthetic

Model: HEW100/100P (1); HEW25/100P (1) ; HEW25/50P (1) ; HEW50/50P (1) ; HEW75/75P (1)

MHRA reference: 35289790 

Intuitive Surgical: Ion Endoluminal System

ISIFA2025-05-C

Surgical planning/navigation-enhancement system

Model: 380748

MHRA reference: 35280444   2025/004/009/601/027

iSTAR Medical SA: MINIject S

Glaucoma supraciliary implant

MHRA reference: 35246751  2024/009/006/601/052

Maquet Cardiovascular, LLC: VASOVIEW HEMOPRO 2

March 2025

Model: VH-4000, VH-4001

MHRA reference: 35268041   2025/004/008/601/151

Roche Diabetes Care Gmbh: Accu-Chek Spirit 3.15 ml cartridge system

SB_RDC_2024_05

PORTABLE MICRO INFUSION INSTRUMENTS – CONSUMABLES

MHRA reference: 35268206   2025/004/008/601/144 – Healthcare Professionals

MHRA reference: 35268206   2025/004/008/601/144 – Retailer/ Distributer

MHRA reference: 35268206   2025/004/008/601/144 - Accu-Chek Spirit 3.15 ml cartridge Users

SCHILLER AG: FRED easyport

1 April 2025

Non-rechargeable professional semi-automated exter

Model: 3.940050

MHRA reference: 35285091  2025/003/028/601/033   

Welch Allyn: Refer to section 8 “Comments”

4 April 2025

Refer to section 8 “Comments”

MHRA reference: 35246244    2025/004/004/601/045

