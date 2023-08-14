Field Safety Notices: 7 August to 11 August 2023
List of field safety notices (FSNs) from medical device manufacturers from 7th August to 11th August 2023.
Overview
If you receive a field safety notice (FSN) from a manufacturer you must always act on it.
MHRA publishes the following for information only.
If you have a question about a particular FSN contact the manufacturer.
Latest FSNs
View a list of FSNs published since January 2020
View FSNs since November 2014. FSNs before this date are on the National Archives website
Acutronic: fabian HFO, +nCPAP evolution, Therapy evolution
31 July 2023
Model: 111001, 111001.01, 112001, 113001, 122001, 122012, 121001, 121012
MHRA reference: 8915142
BD: Ventralight ST Mesh with Echo PS Positioning System
02 May 2023
Surgical mesh laparoscopic delivery/positioning
MHRA reference: 8914808
CamDiab: CamAPS and mylife CamAPS
04 August 2023
Model: FX
MHRA reference: 8915163
Lowenstein Medical: elisa 300, elisa 500, elisa 600, elisa 800
31 July 2023
Critical Care Ventilator
MHRA reference: 8915358
Randox: LIQUID ASSAYED CHEMISTRY CONTROL PREMIUM PLUS LEVE
03 August 2023
Multiple clinical chemistry analyte IVD, control
MHRA reference: 8911950
Werfen: ACL TOP Family 50 Series and ACL TOP 970 CL
13 July 2023
Laboratory coagulation analyser
MHRA reference: 8915485