Field Safety Notices - 6 to 9 April 2020

Overview

If you receive a field safety notice (FSN) from a manufacturer you must always act on it.

MHRA publishes the following for information only.

If you have a question about a particular FSN contact the manufacturer.

Latest FSNs

Abbott: Accelerator APS Aliquoter Module

2 April 2020

IVDs, clinical chemistry

MHRA reference: 2020/004/007/291/001

Baxter: Prismaflex, PrismaX CRRT machines

7 April 2020

Dialysis, haemofilters

MHRA reference: 2020/004/002/291/009

Beckman Coulter: iChemVELOCITY & iQ200 Urine Analyzer

6 April 2020

IVDs, clinical chemistry

MHRA reference: 2020/004/006/601/002

Elekta: Monaco RTP System

April 2020

Radiotherapy planning and verification

MHRA reference: 2020/004/007/291/004

EUROIMMUN Medizinische Labordiagnostika AG: Anti-Parvovirus B19 ELISA (IgM)

7 April 2020

IVDs, viral microbiology

MHRA reference: 2020/004/003/701/036

Magstim: PSU Stim Interconnecting Cable

17 March 2020

External brain stimulation

MHRA reference: 2020/004/006/291/001

Maquet (Getinge): Flow-I C20, Flow-I C30, Flow-I C40 Flow-c and Flow-e

25 March 2020

Anaesthetic machines & monitors

MHRA reference: 2020/003/026/291/001

Medtronic: HVAD™ Pump Implant Kit, HVAD™ Pump Outflow Graft, HVAD™ Implant

Accessories Kit

April 2020

Implantable ventricular assist devices

Model: 1104, 1125, 1153 HVAD™ Pump Implant Kit, HVAD™ Pump Outflow Graft, HVAD™

Implant Accessories Kit

MHRA reference: 2020/004/007/291/005

Mindray: WATO and A-Series Anesthesia System Consideration for use as a Ventilator

25 March 2020

Anaesthetic machines & monitors

MHRA reference: 2020/004/006/291/004

QIAGEN: Therascreen EGFR RGQ PCR Kit (24), V2, REF 874111, Therascreen EGFR

Plasma RGQ PCR Kit (24), REF 870311

8 April 2020

IVD, genetic testing

MHRA reference: 2020/004/008/291/001

Radiometer Medical: AQT90 FLEX analyzers

FAN 915-409

IVDs, clinical chemistry

Model: 393-838

MHRA reference: 2020/004/008/291/002

Siemens Healthcare: Dade Ci-Trol 1

March 2020

Coagulation

MHRA reference: 2020/003/020/291/006

Siemens Healthcare: Coagulation Factor V Deficient Plasma

April 2020

Coagulation

MHRA reference: 2020/004/007/291/013