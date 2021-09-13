Field Safety Notices: 6 to 10 September 2021

Overview

If you receive a field safety notice (FSN) from a manufacturer you must always act on it.

MHRA publishes the following for information only.

If you have a question about a particular FSN contact the manufacturer.

Agilent Technologies: EnVision FLEX Hematoxylin (Link) K8008

30 July 2021

IVDs, cytopathology & histopathology

MHRA reference: 2021/009/007/601/001

Baxter Healthcare: PrisMax, V2, V3 ROW, Upgrade Kit

27 August 2021

Dialysis, haemofilters

Model: 955725, 955558

MHRA reference: 2021/009/007/291/005

Beckman Coulter: Access hsTnI Reagent (High Sensitivity Troponin I)

24 August 2021

IVDs, clinical chemistry

Model: B52699

MHRA reference: 2021/008/031/601/004

Cook Medical: Single Lumen and Double Lumen Ovum Pick-Up Needles

01 September 2021

Surgical instruments, minimal access

MHRA reference: 2021/009/006/487/004

GE Healthcare: Flow Sensors used in the GEHC anesthesia machines

34120

Anaesthetic machines & monitors

MHRA reference: 2021/009/006/487/023

Medtronic: Sterile Blade Single-Use Accessories

August 2021

Surgical instruments, non articulated cutting

MHRA reference: 2021/009/006/487/001

Saluda Medica: Evoke 12C Lead Extension Kit - 55cm

27 August 2021

Implants, active, leads, neuro

MHRA reference: 2021/008/027/701/028

Smith & Nephew: CPCS Distal Centralizer

30 August 2021

Joint prosthesis, hip

MHRA reference: 2021/009/006/487/002

STERIS: CMAX 3, CMAX 3-DRIVE, CMAX 3E, and CMAX 3E-DRIVE

07 September 2021

Operating table

MHRA reference: 2021/009/008/291/001

TORNIER: Inspyre Interpositional Shoulder Implant

06 July 2021

Joint prosthesis, shoulder

Model: All sizes

MHRA reference: 2021/006/021/000/002