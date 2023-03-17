Field Safety Notices: 6 to 10 March 2023

Overview

If you receive a field safety notice (FSN) from a manufacturer you must always act on it.

MHRA publishes the following for information only.

If you have a question about a particular FSN contact the manufacturer.

Latest FSNs

View the latest FSNs

View a list of FSNs published since January 2020

View FSNs since November 2014. FSNs before this date are on the National Archives website

Abbott: FreeStyle LibreLink App, FreeStyle Libre 3 App/ HCP Resolution Letter FSLL Resolved FSL3 Pending

23 February 2023

Invasive Interstitial-fluid glucose monitoring system

MHRA reference: 5099927

Abbott: FreeStyle LibreLink App, FreeStyle Libre 3 App / Customer Resolution Letter Signal Loss Resolution FSL3

25 February 2023

Invasive Interstitial-fluid glucose monitoring system

MHRA reference: 5099927

Abbott: FreeStyle LibreLink App, FreeStyle Libre 3 App / HCP Resolution Letter Signal Loss Resolution FSL3

25 February 2023

Invasive Interstitial-fluid glucose monitoring system

MHRA reference: 5099927

Armstrong Medical: Neonatal Breathing Circuits

03 March 2023

Aquavent Neo Heated Ventilator Circuits, NeoFlow Humidified Oxygen Systems, Aquavent Neo nCPAP Systems

MHRA reference: 5099946

B Braun: CAIMAN

08 March 2023

Endoscopic electrosurgical handpiece

Model: PL770SU, PL771SU, PL774SU, PL775SU

MHRA reference: 5100203

Boston Scientific: Habib EndoHPB Bipolar Radiofrequency Catheter

02 March 2023

Endoscopic electrosurgical handpiece/electrode

MHRA reference: 5097885

Brainlab: ExacTrac Dynamic

25 January 2023

Radiation therapy software

Model: 20910-01E, 20910-01F

MHRA reference: 5100531

Draeger: Flex ventilation hoses

January 2023

Tubing

MHRA reference: 5097923

Eakin Surgical: Diathermy Suction

16 February 2023

Endoscopic electrosurgical handpiece/electrode

MHRA reference: 5099868

Elekta: Monaco RTP System

February 2023

Radiation therapy application software

MHRA reference: 5093513

GE Healthcare: Vivid i, Vivid q, Vivid S5, Vivid S6

GEHC Ref# 76194

Ultrasound system, imaging, cardiovascular

MHRA reference: 5097827

Macopharma: Single or multiple blood bag with LCRD2 filter

08 March 2023

In-line red cell filtration system

MHRA reference: 5099933

Medex: Qitexio – 20ml Luer Lock Syringe

28 February 2023

General purpose syringe, single-use

MHRA reference: 5100572

Objective Imaging: Glissando

08 March 2023

Cell morphology analyser IVD, automated

Model: Objective Imaging Desktop Scanner

MHRA reference: 5100586

Philips: Tempus Pro Patient Monitor

15 February 2023

Transportable system

Model: 00-1004, 00-1004-R, 00-1007, 00-1007-R, 00-1024-R, 00-1026-R

MHRA reference: 5099402

Philips: DigitalDiagnost C50 1.0 & 1.1

27 February 2023

Model: 712201, 712204

MHRA reference: 5100634

ThermoFisher Scientific: RAPID Hp StAR Kit

10 March 2023

MHRA reference: 5100641

Winnomed: 1L Latex-Free Breathing Bag and 2L Latex-Free Breathing Bag

17 February 2023

Model: 040201, 040202

MHRA reference: 5099324