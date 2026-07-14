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Field Safety Notices: 6 to 10 July 2026

List of Field Safety Notices from 6 to 10 July 2026.

From:
Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency
Published
14 July 2026
Message type:
Field safety notice
Issued:
14 July 2026

Overview

If you receive a field safety notice (FSN) from a manufacturer you must always act on it.

MHRA publishes the following for information only.

If you have a question about a particular FSN contact the manufacturer.

Latest FSNs

View the latest FSNs

View a list of FSNs published since January 2020

View FSNs since November 2014. FSNs before this date are on the National Archives website

Arthrex: 3.4 mm Drill Bit for SwiveLock 4.75 mm, Reusable

Ref A328

Fluted surgical drill bit, reusable

Model: AR-1678-02-RU

MHRA reference: 39885535 2026/006/010/601/020

Boston Scientific: OverStitch Suture Cinch and Suture Cinch–Long

14 July 2026

Suture/ligature tightener, single-use

MHRA reference: 40141214 2026/007/008/601/088

Datascope: CS100 and CS300 Intra-Aortic Balloon Pumps

June 2026

Circulatory assist system, intra-aortic balloon

Model: 0998-XX-3013-XX; 0998-XX-3023-XX

MHRA reference: 40152481 2026/001/023/601/098

Getinge: Warming Cabinets

July 2026

Drying cabinet, a general-purpose chamber designed

Model: 363

MHRA reference: 40103112 2026/007/003/601/031

Medtronic: Sphere-9 catheter

June 2026 FA1546

Model: AFR-00001

MHRA reference: 40114054 2026/003/006/601/106

Paragon 28: Phantom Hindfoot TTC/TC System

3 July 2026

Single-Use Orthopaedic Guidewire

Model: P31-955-1800-S

MHRA reference: 40100519 2026/007/003/601/109

Resmed: Astral 100, Astral 150

Ref Astral-2026-FSN-01

Portable ventilator, electric

Model: 100, 150

MHRA reference: 40133174 2026/006/023/601/070

Vascutek: Thoraflex Hybrid

16 March 2026

Descending thoracic aorta endovascular stent-graft

Model: Thoraflex Hybrid Ante-Flo, Thoraflex Hybrid Plexus

MHRA reference: 40076925 2026/003/018/601/084

Updates to this page

Published 14 July 2026
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