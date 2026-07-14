Field Safety Notices: 6 to 10 July 2026
List of Field Safety Notices from 6 to 10 July 2026.
Overview
If you receive a field safety notice (FSN) from a manufacturer you must always act on it.
MHRA publishes the following for information only.
If you have a question about a particular FSN contact the manufacturer.
Latest FSNs
View a list of FSNs published since January 2020
View FSNs since November 2014. FSNs before this date are on the National Archives website
Arthrex: 3.4 mm Drill Bit for SwiveLock 4.75 mm, Reusable
Ref A328
Fluted surgical drill bit, reusable
Model: AR-1678-02-RU
MHRA reference: 39885535 2026/006/010/601/020
Boston Scientific: OverStitch Suture Cinch and Suture Cinch–Long
14 July 2026
Suture/ligature tightener, single-use
MHRA reference: 40141214 2026/007/008/601/088
Datascope: CS100 and CS300 Intra-Aortic Balloon Pumps
June 2026
Circulatory assist system, intra-aortic balloon
Model: 0998-XX-3013-XX; 0998-XX-3023-XX
MHRA reference: 40152481 2026/001/023/601/098
Getinge: Warming Cabinets
July 2026
Drying cabinet, a general-purpose chamber designed
Model: 363
MHRA reference: 40103112 2026/007/003/601/031
Medtronic: Sphere-9 catheter
June 2026 FA1546
Model: AFR-00001
MHRA reference: 40114054 2026/003/006/601/106
Paragon 28: Phantom Hindfoot TTC/TC System
3 July 2026
Single-Use Orthopaedic Guidewire
Model: P31-955-1800-S
MHRA reference: 40100519 2026/007/003/601/109
Resmed: Astral 100, Astral 150
Ref Astral-2026-FSN-01
Portable ventilator, electric
Model: 100, 150
MHRA reference: 40133174 2026/006/023/601/070
Vascutek: Thoraflex Hybrid
16 March 2026
Descending thoracic aorta endovascular stent-graft
Model: Thoraflex Hybrid Ante-Flo, Thoraflex Hybrid Plexus
MHRA reference: 40076925 2026/003/018/601/084