Field Safety Notices: 6 to 10 January 2025

List of Field Safety Notices from 6 to 10 January 2025.

Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency
14 January 2025
Field safety notice
14 January 2025

Overview

If you receive a field safety notice (FSN) from a manufacturer you must always act on it.

MHRA publishes the following for information only.

If you have a question about a particular FSN contact the manufacturer.

Exactech: Exactech Equinoxe Shoulder UHMWPE

7th March 2024

MHRA reference: 34402190   2024/003/008/601/162 

GE Healthcare: Centricity High Acuity Anesthesia / Critical Care

FMI 38014

Patient health record information system

MHRA reference: 34378722   2025/001/007/601/061

Icumedical: Volumetric infusion pump

9th January 2025

P100, P200, P300

MHRA reference: 34368664    2025/001/006/601/008

Integra: Codman® CERTAS® Plus Programmable Valves

16th December 2024

Ventriculo-peritoneal/atrial shunt

MHRA reference: 34362454   2024/012/016/601/012

Mast group: Cefepime ESBL ID Detection Set; D63C

520593

MHRA reference: 34384059   2024/012/017/601/024

Medtronic: HeartWare Monitor

January 2025

MHRA reference: 34393498   2025/001/008/601/098 

Spacelabs Healthcare: Xhibit Telemetry Receiver

7th January 2025

Telemetry Receiver

Model: 96280

MHRA reference: 34388830   2025/001/008/601/063

Sysmex: Sample Preparation System PS-10

23 December 2024

MHRA reference: 34391457   2025/001/008/601/123

