Field Safety Notices: 6 to 10 January 2025
List of Field Safety Notices from 6 to 10 January 2025.
Overview
If you receive a field safety notice (FSN) from a manufacturer you must always act on it.
MHRA publishes the following for information only.
If you have a question about a particular FSN contact the manufacturer.
Latest FSNs
View a list of FSNs published since January 2020
View FSNs since November 2014. FSNs before this date are on the National Archives website
Exactech: Exactech Equinoxe Shoulder UHMWPE
7th March 2024
MHRA reference: 34402190 2024/003/008/601/162
GE Healthcare: Centricity High Acuity Anesthesia / Critical Care
FMI 38014
Patient health record information system
MHRA reference: 34378722 2025/001/007/601/061
Icumedical: Volumetric infusion pump
9th January 2025
P100, P200, P300
MHRA reference: 34368664 2025/001/006/601/008
Integra: Codman® CERTAS® Plus Programmable Valves
16th December 2024
Ventriculo-peritoneal/atrial shunt
MHRA reference: 34362454 2024/012/016/601/012
Mast group: Cefepime ESBL ID Detection Set; D63C
520593
MHRA reference: 34384059 2024/012/017/601/024
Medtronic: HeartWare Monitor
January 2025
MHRA reference: 34393498 2025/001/008/601/098
Spacelabs Healthcare: Xhibit Telemetry Receiver
7th January 2025
Telemetry Receiver
Model: 96280
MHRA reference: 34388830 2025/001/008/601/063
Sysmex: Sample Preparation System PS-10
23 December 2024
MHRA reference: 34391457 2025/001/008/601/123