Field Safety Notices: 6 to 10 February 2023

If you receive a field safety notice (FSN) from a manufacturer you must always act on it.

MHRA publishes the following for information only.

If you have a question about a particular FSN contact the manufacturer.

Abbott: FreeStyle LibreLink App, FreeStyle Libre 3 App / HCP Letter

09 February 2023

MHRA reference: 5056305 HCP Letter

Abbott: FreeStyle LibreLink App, FreeStyle Libre 3 App / Impacted User Letter

09 February 2023

MHRA reference: 5056305 Impacted User Letter

Abbott: FreeStyle LibreLink App, FreeStyle Libre 3 App / Non-Impacted User Letter

10 February 2023

Model: VA170 & VA165Silver

MHRA reference: 5056305 Non-Impacted User Letter

Abbott: CardioMEMS Patient and Hospital Electronics System

FA-Q123-HF-1 Electronics System Emissions February 2023

Model: CM1000, CM1100, CM3000

MHRA reference: 5050353

Abbott: CardioMEMS PA Sensor and Delivery System

February 2023

Model: CM2000

MHRA reference: 5049410

Baxter: Y-Type Blood/Solution Infusion Sets

02 December 2022

MHRA reference: 5048643

Baxter: 1.5% Glycine for Irrigation 3000ml, 0.9% Sodium Chloride (NaCl) for Irrigation 3000ml

16 December 2022

MHRA reference: 5048168

BD: Infusion Sets – MicroSet

09 February 2023

MHRA reference: 5050337

BD: Alaris GP Plus Guardrails Pump & BD Alaris™ neXus GP Pump

30 November 2023

MHRA reference: 5048713

GBUK Healthcare: Silicone Pessary

05 December 2022

Model: G64#4, G70#5, G76#6

MHRA reference: 5048105

Getinge: Volista STANDOP

06 May 2022

MHRA reference: 5006365

Medtronic: Dermalon Monofilament Nylon sutures

Monosof Monofilament Nylon sutures Novafil Monofilament Polybutester Suture Sofsilk Coated Braided Silk Suture Surgilon Braided Nylon suture Surgidac Uncoated Braided Polyester suture Surgipro Monofilament Polypropylene Sutures Surgipro II Monofilament Polypropylene Sutures Ti-Cron Coated Braided Polyester Suture

December 2022

MHRA reference: 5041299

Medtronic: Evolut PRO+ Transcatheter Aortic Valve (TAV)

FA1290, December 2022

MHRA reference: 5048691

Medtronic: SmartPill SmartBar

February 2023

Model: FGS-0505

MHRA reference: 5052010

Medtronic: Medtronic MiniMed Paradigm Infusion Pumps / HCP Letter

January 2023

Model: MMT-512, MMT-712, MMT-515, MMT-715, MMT-522, MMT-722; MMT-554, MMT-754 MMT-508

MHRA reference: 5044039 HCP Letter

Medtronic: Medtronic MiniMed Paradigm Infusion Pumps / User Letter

January 2023

Model: MMT-512, MMT-712, MMT-515, MMT-715, MMT-522, MMT-722; MMT-554, MMT-754 MMT-508

MHRA reference: 5044039 User Letter

PerkinElmer: DELFIA Inducer

07 February 2023

Model: 3027-0010

MHRA reference: 5052000

Siemens Healthineers: ARTIS pheno, ARTIS icono biplane/icono floor

December 2022

MHRA reference: 5044072

Siemens Healthineers: ARTIS pheno

January 2023

MHRA reference: 5049324

Siemens Healthineers: Atellica DCA HbA1c Dx Reagent

POC 23-006.A.OUS, February 2023

MHRA reference: 5050447

Stryker: LIFEPAK® CR2 DEFIBRILLATOR

February 2023

MHRA reference: 5050356

SynCardia: SynCardia Total Artificial Heart System

03 February 2023

MHRA reference: 5048183