Field Safety Notices: 6 to 10 April 2026

List of Field Safety Notices for 6 to 10 April 2026.

From:
Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency
Published
13 April 2026
Message type:
Field safety notice
Issued:
13 April 2026

Overview

If you receive a field safety notice (FSN) from a manufacturer you must always act on it.

MHRA publishes the following for information only.

If you have a question about a particular FSN contact the manufacturer.

Latest FSNs

View the latest FSNs

View a list of FSNs published since January 2020

View FSNs since November 2014. FSNs before this date are on the National Archives website

Allurion: Elipse Gastric Balloon System

27 March 2026

Balloon, gastric, appetite-suppressing

Model: 10D

MHRA reference: 39095450 2026/004/002/601/160

Bonree Medical: GenCath Open Suction Catheter

April 2026

MHRA reference: 39132092 2026/004/009/601/041

Boston Scientific: POLARx & POLARx FIT, POLARSHEATH, SMARTFREEZE

09 April 2026

MHRA reference: 39107001 2026/004/007/601/051

BVI Liège/ PhysIOL: PODEYE

09 April 2026

Intraocular Lens posterior chamber pseudophakic

Model: PODAGF+21.5, PODAGF+23.0, PODAGF+24.0

MHRA reference: 39124618 2026/004/003/601/045

Edwards Lifesciences: EVOQUE Tricuspid Delivery System

31 March 2026

Tricuspid transcatheter heart valve bioprosthesis

Model: 9850TDS

MHRA reference: 39063549 2026/003/026/601/112

GE HealthCare: Revolution Ascend

Ref 23015

Full-body CT system

MHRA reference: 39103793 2026/004/007/601/073

Intuitive Surgical: da Vinci X & Xi Surgical System

Ref ISIFA2026-01-C

Robotic Surgical System

Model: IS4000 Surgical System; IS4200 Surgical System

MHRA reference: 39122168 2026/004/008/601/069

Medline: Angiographic Control Syringe with Rotating Adaptor

09 April 2026 FSN-26-04

MHRA reference: 39131949 2026/004/009/601/055

Medline: Angiographic Control Syringe with Rotating Adaptor

09 April 2026 FSN-26/05

MHRA reference: 39133197 2026/004/009/601/024

Medline: Angiographic Control Syringe with Rotating Adaptor

Ref FSN-26-03

MHRA reference: 39137125 2026/004/009/601/047

MEQU: M Warmer

31 March 2026

Model: MWS201

MHRA reference: 39094898 2026/004/002/601/108

Merivaara: Q-Flow surgical lights

31 March 2026

Operating room light system

Model: Q-FLOW SOLO, Q-FLOW DUO, Q-FLOW TRIO, Q-FLOW QUAD, Q-FLOW MOBILE

MHRA reference: 39092943 2026/004/002/601/114

Rand: ILP HT

02 April 2026

Intravascular/intracavitary-circulation hyperthermia system set

MHRA reference: 38990822 2026/003/027/601/012

Remel: OXOID Agglutinating Sera, Salmonella 9-0

19 March 2026

MHRA reference: 39107701 2026/003/023/601/077

Renishaw Mayfield: neuromate stereotactic surgery system - Headholder

08 April 2026

MHRA reference: 39150197 2026/003/025/601/050

Updates to this page

Published 13 April 2026
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