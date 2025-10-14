Field Safety Notices: 6 October to 10 October 2025

List of Field Safety Notices from 6 October to 10 October 2025.

Abbott: Eterna™ SCS IPG

October 2025

Spinal Cord, electrical stimulation system.

Model: 32400

MHRA reference: 37299359   2025/010/008/601/007

Abbott Ireland: FreeGo Enteral Feeding Sets

06 October 2025

Ref. PA09-2025-01

Enteral feeding non-invasive component set

Model: Refer to FSN

MHRA reference: 37284286   2025/009/025/601/079

Astor Bannerman: Charder Lift Scales used in combination with Carlo Eco Classic Mobile Hoist (also known as Astor Mobile Hoist and Olympic Pro 185)

08 October 2025

FSN-001-2025

Model: Refer to FSN

MHRA reference: 37298372   2025/010/008/601/061

Biomet Sports Medicine: ZipTight™, Acute AC Joint Implant, Single Ziploop®

06 October 2025

Model: 904834

Batch Number: 0002587666

MHRA reference: 37265896   2025/010/006/601/049

Cardiac Pacemakers, Inc/Boston Scientific: ACCOLADE™ Pacemakers and CRT-Ps devices

September 2025

Reference: 97125289F-FA

Pacemakers

Model: Refer to FSN

MHRA reference: 36701449   2025/008/014/601/067

CareFusion 303, Inc.: BD Alaris™ Syringe Pumps

08 October 2025

Infusion syringe pumps

Model: Refer to FSN

MHRA reference: 37254135   2025/010/003/601/059

Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Ltd: AirvoTM 2 and myAirvoTM 2 Disinfection Kit

F&P Reference: FA-2025-001

Professional high-flow respiratory unit, humidify

Model: Refer to FSN

MHRA reference: 37238419   2025/009/005/601/030

GE Medical Systems: AW Server

Ref. # 80192

Picture Archiving and Communication System, Software

Model: Refer to FSN

MHRA reference: 37298317   2025/010/008/601/070

Howmedica Osteonics/Stryker: EXETER V40 STEM

August 2025

Model: Refer to FSN

MHRA reference: 37283889   2025/009/005/601/067

Intersurgical Ltd: Various Clear-Therm™ Mini HMEF

FSN Ref: 491800

08 September 2025

Model: Refer to FSN

MHRA reference: 37298149   2025/010/008/601/087

Philips: Patient Monitor 6500

Ref. 2025-CC-HPM-032, FCO86202071

Model: 867315

MHRA reference: 37298518   2025/010/008/601/053

Rocialle Healthcare Limited: RSET5003 Pack Minor Op (Bronze)

06/08/2025

FSN 2025-01

LOT: W556093

MHRA reference: 37274239   2025/010/004/601/001  

Rocialle Healthcare Limited: Sheet Polythene - Brompton

26/08/2025

FSN 2025-04

Model: RML013-004  

MHRA reference: 37267635   2025/010/006/601/050

Rocialle Healthcare Limited: RSPU500-202(40) – Forceps Dissecting Adson Toothed 12.5cm (5”)

26.09.2025

FSN 2025-05

Model: RSPU500-202

LOT: W556372

MHRA reference: 37266954   2025/010/006/601/052

Rocialle Healthcare Limited: RSPU500-627(24) - Mayo Scissors Straight - 23cm (9”)

26.09.2025

FSN 2025-06

Model: Refer to FSN

MHRA reference: 37299182   2025/010/006/601/058

Rocialle Healthcare Limited: RFEO06-1064 Bulb Syringe 60ml

27/08/2025

FSN 2025-03

Model: Refer to FSN

MHRA reference: 37254655   2025/010/004/601/003

Sectra AB: All Sectra RIS(E) versions

Ref. DOC-EMAO-DLVFAU

Model: Refer to FSN

MHRA reference: 37298258   2025/010/008/601/074

Tandem Diabetes Care: t:slim X2 Insulin Pump

15 September 2025

Ambulatory Insulin Infusion pump, electronic

Malfunction 16 - Speaker

SRN: US-MF-000031791

MHRA reference: 37303371   2025/008/005/601/063

