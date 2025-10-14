Field Safety Notices: 6 October to 10 October 2025
List of Field Safety Notices from 6 October to 10 October 2025.
Overview
If you receive a field safety notice (FSN) from a manufacturer you must always act on it.
MHRA publishes the following for information only.
If you have a question about a particular FSN contact the manufacturer.
Latest FSNs
Abbott: Eterna™ SCS IPG
October 2025
Spinal Cord, electrical stimulation system.
Model: 32400
MHRA reference: 37299359 2025/010/008/601/007
Abbott Ireland: FreeGo Enteral Feeding Sets
06 October 2025
Ref. PA09-2025-01
Enteral feeding non-invasive component set
Model: Refer to FSN
MHRA reference: 37284286 2025/009/025/601/079
Astor Bannerman: Charder Lift Scales used in combination with Carlo Eco Classic Mobile Hoist (also known as Astor Mobile Hoist and Olympic Pro 185)
08 October 2025
FSN-001-2025
Model: Refer to FSN
MHRA reference: 37298372 2025/010/008/601/061
Biomet Sports Medicine: ZipTight™, Acute AC Joint Implant, Single Ziploop®
06 October 2025
Model: 904834
Batch Number: 0002587666
MHRA reference: 37265896 2025/010/006/601/049
Cardiac Pacemakers, Inc/Boston Scientific: ACCOLADE™ Pacemakers and CRT-Ps devices
September 2025
Reference: 97125289F-FA
Pacemakers
Model: Refer to FSN
MHRA reference: 36701449 2025/008/014/601/067
CareFusion 303, Inc.: BD Alaris™ Syringe Pumps
08 October 2025
Infusion syringe pumps
Model: Refer to FSN
MHRA reference: 37254135 2025/010/003/601/059
Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Ltd: AirvoTM 2 and myAirvoTM 2 Disinfection Kit
F&P Reference: FA-2025-001
Professional high-flow respiratory unit, humidify
Model: Refer to FSN
MHRA reference: 37238419 2025/009/005/601/030
GE Medical Systems: AW Server
Ref. # 80192
Picture Archiving and Communication System, Software
Model: Refer to FSN
MHRA reference: 37298317 2025/010/008/601/070
Howmedica Osteonics/Stryker: EXETER V40 STEM
August 2025
Model: Refer to FSN
MHRA reference: 37283889 2025/009/005/601/067
Intersurgical Ltd: Various Clear-Therm™ Mini HMEF
FSN Ref: 491800
08 September 2025
Model: Refer to FSN
MHRA reference: 37298149 2025/010/008/601/087
Philips: Patient Monitor 6500
Ref. 2025-CC-HPM-032, FCO86202071
Model: 867315
MHRA reference: 37298518 2025/010/008/601/053
Rocialle Healthcare Limited: RSET5003 Pack Minor Op (Bronze)
06/08/2025
FSN 2025-01
LOT: W556093
MHRA reference: 37274239 2025/010/004/601/001
Rocialle Healthcare Limited: Sheet Polythene - Brompton
26/08/2025
FSN 2025-04
Model: RML013-004
MHRA reference: 37267635 2025/010/006/601/050
Rocialle Healthcare Limited: RSPU500-202(40) – Forceps Dissecting Adson Toothed 12.5cm (5”)
26.09.2025
FSN 2025-05
Model: RSPU500-202
LOT: W556372
MHRA reference: 37266954 2025/010/006/601/052
Rocialle Healthcare Limited: RSPU500-627(24) - Mayo Scissors Straight - 23cm (9”)
26.09.2025
FSN 2025-06
Model: Refer to FSN
MHRA reference: 37299182 2025/010/006/601/058
Rocialle Healthcare Limited: RFEO06-1064 Bulb Syringe 60ml
27/08/2025
FSN 2025-03
Model: Refer to FSN
MHRA reference: 37254655 2025/010/004/601/003
Sectra AB: All Sectra RIS(E) versions
Ref. DOC-EMAO-DLVFAU
Model: Refer to FSN
MHRA reference: 37298258 2025/010/008/601/074
Tandem Diabetes Care: t:slim X2 Insulin Pump
15 September 2025
Ambulatory Insulin Infusion pump, electronic
Malfunction 16 - Speaker
SRN: US-MF-000031791
MHRA reference: 37303371 2025/008/005/601/063