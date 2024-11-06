Field Safety Notices: 6 November 2024

List of Field Safety Notices for 6 November 2024.

Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency
6 November 2024
Field safety notice
6 November 2024

Overview

If you receive a field safety notice (FSN) from a manufacturer you must always act on it.

MHRA publishes the following for information only.

If you have a question about a particular FSN contact the manufacturer.

Latest FSNs

View the latest FSNs

View a list of FSNs published since January 2020

View FSNs since November 2014. FSNs before this date are on the National Archives website

BioPlus Co. Ltd: 10ml Sterile Absorbable Hyaluronic Acid Dermal Fillers

Ref: FSN-202401

Dermal filler

Model: Refer to FSN

MHRA reference: 33831005   2024/008/027/601/049

