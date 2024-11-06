Field Safety Notices: 6 November 2024
List of Field Safety Notices for 6 November 2024.
Overview
If you receive a field safety notice (FSN) from a manufacturer you must always act on it.
MHRA publishes the following for information only.
If you have a question about a particular FSN contact the manufacturer.
Latest FSNs
BioPlus Co. Ltd: 10ml Sterile Absorbable Hyaluronic Acid Dermal Fillers
Ref: FSN-202401
Dermal filler
Model: Refer to FSN
MHRA reference: 33831005 2024/008/027/601/049