Field Safety Notices: 5 to 9 July 2021

Overview

If you receive a field safety notice (FSN) from a manufacturer you must always act on it.

MHRA publishes the following for information only.

If you have a question about a particular FSN contact the manufacturer.

Latest FSNs

Accora: Configura Advance

21 June 2021

Pressure relief cushions

Model: CHAIR-0-SC1-030, CHAIR-0-SC2-030, CHAIR-0-SC3-050, CHAIR-0-SC4-050

MHRA reference: 2021/007/002/601/002

Baxter: EASYGRIP FLO-41 Precision MIS Delivery System

28 June 2021

Haemostatic agents

MHRA reference: 2021/006/024/291/001

BD: HIGHFLEX Basket

06 July 2021

Surgical instruments, minimal access

MHRA reference: 2021/006/030/291/005

Bolton Surgical: Portmann Needle Straight

210503-21-005

Injection devices

MHRA reference: 2021/006/009/601/501

Ceram Ptee: FiLaC Fistula Kit, LHP & HeLP Procedure Kit

26 April 2021

Therapy, lasers

MHRA reference: 2021/007/006/487/001

Contura: Bulkamid Urethral Bulking System

11 June 2021

Implants, non-active, implantable incontinence and prolapse devices

MHRA reference: 2021/006/002/487/025

Cooper Surgical: Oxygen (O2) Sensors

04 June 2021

Lung ventilators

MHRA reference: 2021/005/024/601/004

GE Healthcare: OEC Elite - OEC 3D

06 July 2021

X Ray, fluoroscopy systems

MHRA reference: 2021/007/007/487/007

Herida Healthcare: PUREAIR120 Bariatric Mattress System Control Unit

01 July 2021

Mattresses - active/passive and overlays

Model: QF-32

MHRA reference: 2021/007/006/487/002

New Valve Technology: ALLEGRA Delivery System

25 June 2021

Implants, non-active, cardiovascular heart valves

Model: DSL-AO18G1RE1150

MHRA reference: 2021/006/023/601/501

Nouvag: MD11/MD30

11 August 2020

Dental appliances / instruments

Model: REF 3335/3330

MHRA reference: 2021/007/001/601/006

Pall: NANODYNE ELD Filter & LIPIPOR TNA Filter

02 July 2021

Infusion & transfusion, administration sets

Model: ELD96LLCE & TNA1E

MHRA reference: 2021/007/002/701/083

ReWalk Robotics: Persona

29 April 2021

Therapy, Standing & Walking

Model: Personal 6.0

MHRA reference: 2021/003/026/487/009

Siemens Healthineers: Artis zee / Q / Q.zen systems with SW VD12

June 2021

X Ray, fluoroscopy systems

MHRA reference: 2021/007/002/601/003

Binding Site: Freelite Human Kappa Free Kit for use on the Roche cobas systems

19 May 2021

IVDs, clinical chemistry

MHRA reference: 2021/005/026/601/501

Tytek Medical: PneumoDart

June 2021

Surgical instruments, minimal access

Model: TM 317

MHRA reference: 2021/007/004/701/002