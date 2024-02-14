Field Safety Notices: 5 to 9 February 2024

List of Field Safety Notices from 5 to 9 February 2024.

Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency
14 February 2024
Field safety notice
14 February 2024

Overview

If you receive a field safety notice (FSN) from a manufacturer you must always act on it.

MHRA publishes the following for information only.

If you have a question about a particular FSN contact the manufacturer.

Latest FSNs

B Braun: Original Perfusor Line

06 February 2024

Intravenous administration tubing extension set

MHRA reference: 27948499

bioMérieux: FilmArray Gastrointestinal (GI) Panel

08 February 2024

Multiple gastrointestinal pathogen nucleic acid IV

Model: RFIT-ASY-0116; RFIT-ASY-0104

MHRA reference: 27939107

bioMérieux: BIOFIRE BCID2 Panel

31 January 2024

Bloodstream infection-associates microorganism nuc

Model: RFIT-ASY-0147

MHRA reference: 27942678

Cardinal Health: Kangaroo Enteral Feeding Non-Sterile Pump Sets

02 February 2024

MHRA reference: 27939889

Carestream: DRX-REVOLUTION MOBILE X-RAY SYSTEM

27 September 2023

X-Ray system, general-purpose, mobile, digital

MHRA reference: 27931901

Fortus Clinic: FiberTak DX Suture Anchor, Double-Loaded With 0.9

22 January 2024

Tendon/ligament bone anchor, non-bioabsorbable

Model: AR-8990ST-2

MHRA reference: 27933793

FUJIFILM: DR-XD 1000 / FDR Nano

25 January 2024

MHRA reference: 27928318

Genedrive Diagnostics: MT-RNR1 ID Kit

06 February 2024

MHRA reference: 27939897

Getinge: Drains Express Single

02 February 2024

Thoracic Suction Collection Container

Model: 4000-100N

MHRA reference: 27928317

LINK: SPII Model Lubinus - Hip Prosthesis Stem

06 February 2024

Uncoated hip femur prosthesis, modular

Model: 127-610/17 127-610/26 127-610/35 127-612/17 127-612/26 127-612/35 127-614/17 127-614/26 127-614/35 127-616/17 127-616/26 127-616/35 127-618/17 127-618/26 127-618/35 127-620/17 127-620/26 127-620/35 127-622/17 127-622/26 127-622/35 127-624/17 127-624/26 127-624/35 127-626/17 127-626/26 127-626/35 127-628/17 127-628/26 127-628/35 127-630/17 127-630/26 127-630/35 127-632/17 127-632/26 127-632/35 127-634/17 127-634/26 127-634/35 127-636/17 127-636/26 127-636/35 127-710/17 127-710/26 127-710/35 127-711/17 127-711/26 127-711/35 127-712/17 127-712/26 127-712/35 127-713/17 127-713/26 127-713/35 127-714/17 127-714/26 127-714/35 127-715/17 127-715/26 127-715/35 127-716/17 127-716/26 127-716/35 127-717/17 127-717/26 127-717/35 127-718/17 127-718/26 127-718/35 127-719/17 127-719/26 127-719/35 127-720/17 127-720/26 127-720/35 127-721/17 127-721/26 127-721/35 127-722/17 127-722/26 127-722/35 127-723/17 127-723/26 127-723/35 127-724/17 127-724/26 127-724/35 127-725/17 127-725/26 127-725/35 127-726/17 127-726/26 127-726/35 127-727/17 127-727/26 127-727/35 127-728/17 127-728/26 127-728/35 127-729/17 127-729/26 127-729/35 127-730/17 127-730/26 127-730/35 127-731/17 127-731/26 127-731/35 127-732/17 127-732/26 127-732/35 127-733/17 127-733/26 127-733/35 127-736/17 127-736/26 127-736/35 127-737/17 127-737/26 127-737/35 127-738/17 127-738/26 127-738/35 127-739/17 127-739/26 127-739/35 127-740/17 127-740/26 127-741/17 127-741/26 127-742/17 127-742/26 127-743/17 127-743/26 127-744/17 127-744/26 127-745/17 127-745/26 127-746/17 127-746/26 127-747/17 127-747/26 127-748/17 127-748/26 127-749/17 127-749/26 127-750/17 127-750/26 127-751/17 127-751/26 127-752/17 127-752/26 127-753/17 127-753/26 127-760/17 127-760/26 127-761/17 127-761/26 127-762/17 127-762/26 127-763/17 127-763/26 127-764/17 127-764/26 127-765/17 127-765/26 127-766/17 127-766/26 127-767/17 127-767/26 127-768/17 127-768/26 127-769/17 127-769/26 127-770/17 127-770/26 127-771/17 127-771/26 127-772/17 127-772/26 127-773/17 127-773/2

MHRA reference: 27942683

Medtronic: LINQ II Insertable Cardiac Monitor

February 2024 FA979

MHRA reference: 27985163

Medtronic: DLP Vessel Cannula

February 2024 FA1396

Coronary artery perfusion catheter

Model: 30000

MHRA reference: 27948460

Medtronic: EMG TUBE REINFORCED

February 2024

MHRA reference: 27939890

Meyra: iCHAIR SKY

01 February 2024

Model: 1.620

MHRA reference: 27931894

Philips: Azurion

02 February 2024

Interventional Fluoroscopic X-Ray System

MHRA reference: 27939894

QuidelOrtho: VITROS Analyser System

02 February 2024

Multiple clinical chem and Immunoassay analysers

MHRA reference: 27933487

Teleflex: Radiel Artery Catheterization Set

February 2024

Peripheral artery cannula

MHRA reference: 27985459

Wallac Oy: Vanadis View Plate

02 February 2024

Model: 3224-0010

MHRA reference: 27931662

Published 14 February 2024