Field Safety Notices: 5 to 9 February 2024
List of Field Safety Notices from 5 to 9 February 2024.
If you receive a field safety notice (FSN) from a manufacturer you must always act on it.
MHRA publishes the following for information only.
If you have a question about a particular FSN contact the manufacturer.
B Braun: Original Perfusor Line
06 February 2024
Intravenous administration tubing extension set
MHRA reference: 27948499
bioMérieux: FilmArray Gastrointestinal (GI) Panel
08 February 2024
Multiple gastrointestinal pathogen nucleic acid IV
Model: RFIT-ASY-0116; RFIT-ASY-0104
MHRA reference: 27939107
bioMérieux: BIOFIRE BCID2 Panel
31 January 2024
Bloodstream infection-associates microorganism nuc
Model: RFIT-ASY-0147
MHRA reference: 27942678
Cardinal Health: Kangaroo Enteral Feeding Non-Sterile Pump Sets
02 February 2024
MHRA reference: 27939889
Carestream: DRX-REVOLUTION MOBILE X-RAY SYSTEM
27 September 2023
X-Ray system, general-purpose, mobile, digital
MHRA reference: 27931901
Fortus Clinic: FiberTak DX Suture Anchor, Double-Loaded With 0.9
22 January 2024
Tendon/ligament bone anchor, non-bioabsorbable
Model: AR-8990ST-2
MHRA reference: 27933793
FUJIFILM: DR-XD 1000 / FDR Nano
25 January 2024
MHRA reference: 27928318
Genedrive Diagnostics: MT-RNR1 ID Kit
06 February 2024
MHRA reference: 27939897
Getinge: Drains Express Single
02 February 2024
Thoracic Suction Collection Container
Model: 4000-100N
MHRA reference: 27928317
LINK: SPII Model Lubinus - Hip Prosthesis Stem
06 February 2024
Uncoated hip femur prosthesis, modular
Model: 127-610/17 127-610/26 127-610/35 127-612/17 127-612/26 127-612/35 127-614/17 127-614/26 127-614/35 127-616/17 127-616/26 127-616/35 127-618/17 127-618/26 127-618/35 127-620/17 127-620/26 127-620/35 127-622/17 127-622/26 127-622/35 127-624/17 127-624/26 127-624/35 127-626/17 127-626/26 127-626/35 127-628/17 127-628/26 127-628/35 127-630/17 127-630/26 127-630/35 127-632/17 127-632/26 127-632/35 127-634/17 127-634/26 127-634/35 127-636/17 127-636/26 127-636/35 127-710/17 127-710/26 127-710/35 127-711/17 127-711/26 127-711/35 127-712/17 127-712/26 127-712/35 127-713/17 127-713/26 127-713/35 127-714/17 127-714/26 127-714/35 127-715/17 127-715/26 127-715/35 127-716/17 127-716/26 127-716/35 127-717/17 127-717/26 127-717/35 127-718/17 127-718/26 127-718/35 127-719/17 127-719/26 127-719/35 127-720/17 127-720/26 127-720/35 127-721/17 127-721/26 127-721/35 127-722/17 127-722/26 127-722/35 127-723/17 127-723/26 127-723/35 127-724/17 127-724/26 127-724/35 127-725/17 127-725/26 127-725/35 127-726/17 127-726/26 127-726/35 127-727/17 127-727/26 127-727/35 127-728/17 127-728/26 127-728/35 127-729/17 127-729/26 127-729/35 127-730/17 127-730/26 127-730/35 127-731/17 127-731/26 127-731/35 127-732/17 127-732/26 127-732/35 127-733/17 127-733/26 127-733/35 127-736/17 127-736/26 127-736/35 127-737/17 127-737/26 127-737/35 127-738/17 127-738/26 127-738/35 127-739/17 127-739/26 127-739/35 127-740/17 127-740/26 127-741/17 127-741/26 127-742/17 127-742/26 127-743/17 127-743/26 127-744/17 127-744/26 127-745/17 127-745/26 127-746/17 127-746/26 127-747/17 127-747/26 127-748/17 127-748/26 127-749/17 127-749/26 127-750/17 127-750/26 127-751/17 127-751/26 127-752/17 127-752/26 127-753/17 127-753/26 127-760/17 127-760/26 127-761/17 127-761/26 127-762/17 127-762/26 127-763/17 127-763/26 127-764/17 127-764/26 127-765/17 127-765/26 127-766/17 127-766/26 127-767/17 127-767/26 127-768/17 127-768/26 127-769/17 127-769/26 127-770/17 127-770/26 127-771/17 127-771/26 127-772/17 127-772/26 127-773/17 127-773/2
MHRA reference: 27942683
Medtronic: LINQ II Insertable Cardiac Monitor
February 2024 FA979
MHRA reference: 27985163
Medtronic: DLP Vessel Cannula
February 2024 FA1396
Coronary artery perfusion catheter
Model: 30000
MHRA reference: 27948460
Medtronic: EMG TUBE REINFORCED
February 2024
MHRA reference: 27939890
Meyra: iCHAIR SKY
01 February 2024
Model: 1.620
MHRA reference: 27931894
Philips: Azurion
02 February 2024
Interventional Fluoroscopic X-Ray System
MHRA reference: 27939894
QuidelOrtho: VITROS Analyser System
02 February 2024
Multiple clinical chem and Immunoassay analysers
MHRA reference: 27933487
Teleflex: Radiel Artery Catheterization Set
February 2024
Peripheral artery cannula
MHRA reference: 27985459
Wallac Oy: Vanadis View Plate
02 February 2024
Model: 3224-0010
MHRA reference: 27931662