Field Safety Notices: 5 to 9 August 2024

List of Field Safety Notices from 5 to 9 August 2024.

From:
Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency
Published
16 August 2024
Message type:
Field safety notice
Issued:
13 August 2024

Overview

If you receive a field safety notice (FSN) from a manufacturer you must always act on it.

MHRA publishes the following for information only.

If you have a question about a particular FSN contact the manufacturer.

Latest FSNs

View the latest FSNs

View a list of FSNs published since January 2020

View FSNs since November 2014. FSNs before this date are on the National Archives website

Boston Scientific Corporation: WallFlexTM Esophageal Stent System AgileTM Esophageal Over the Wire (OTW) Stent System

01 August 2024

WallFlex & Agile Esophageal Stent Systems

Polymer-metal oesophageal stent, non-sterile

MHRA reference: 31402807   2024/008/001/601/065

Cook Medical Europe Ltd.: Rabinov Sialography Set, Fanelli Cholangiography Catheter Set, BiWire® Nitinol Core Wire Guide with Hydrophilic Coating

07 August 2024

Reference Part Numbers (RPNs): SCS-P-16-L, C-FCC-100, BW-035150, and BWS-035150

Order Numbers (GPNs): G01346, G12950, G46141, and G46138, respectively

MHRA reference: 31425069 - Customer reply form   2024/008/005/601/055

MHRA reference: 31425069 - Letter

Sysmex Corporation Japan: XF-1600

22 July 2024

Flow cytometry analyser IVD

Model: all

MHRA reference: 31424770   2024/008/005/601/011  

Nutricia Medical Devices BV: Flocare Infinity III

02 August 2024

Flocare Infinity III enteral feeding pump

Model: 202320912028 to 202328312208

Concerned EU AC plug heads, LOT- KRAD28H

MHRA reference: 31415195   2024/008/002/601/039

Cookson Precious Metals Ltd: Dental Alloys and Solders

01 August 2024

MHRA reference: 31414685   2024/008/002/601/047 

Medtronic: Flexya Dialysis Machine Net Fluid Removal

01 July 2024

Haemodialysis system, institutional

Model: IBN03X700, IBN03X701

MHRA reference: 31401975  - Letter      2024/008/001/601/066

MHRA reference: 31401975  - Customer acknowledgement form

Beckman Coulter, Inc.: Power Express Centrifuge

26 July 2024

Specimen processing instrument IVD, automated

Model: B90918; B36365; B36366

MHRA reference: 31401796 - Letter

MHRA reference: 31401796 – Vigilance response form   2024/008/001/601/035

Philips: Allura Xper R8.1 System with Poly-G Stand

31 July 2024

Stationary general-purpose fluoroscopic x-ray

MHRA reference: 31401972   2024/008/001/601/015

B. Braun Medical Ltd: MONOPLUS

05 August 2024

MONOPLUS VIOLE 1(4)150CM HR48 LOOP(M)DDP

Model: 124243

MHRA reference: 31440080   2024/008/006/601/046

GE HealthCare: Centricity Universal Viewer Zero Footprint client

Medical Image Management System

Model: v6.0 SP9.x and SP10.x

MHRA reference: 31438792   2024/008/006/601/069

Revvity: Prenatal BoBs

06 August 2024

Model: 3100-0020; 3100-002Z (China specific version)

MHRA reference: 31436990   2024/008/006/601/042

Philips: Update FSN - Achieva 1.5T, Achieva 1.5T Conversion, Ingenia 1.5T CX, Intera 1.5T, Intera 1.5T Power/Pulsar, SmartPath to dStream for 1.5T

27 June 2024

Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) unit

Model: 781105, 781195, 781295, 781178, 781196, 781296, 781343, 781283, 781346, 781261, 781262, 781260, 782112

MHRA reference: 31453581   2023/010/025/601/095

Philips: Azurion System R1.x

11 July 2024

Interventional Fluoroscopic X-Ray System

MHRA reference: 31452704   2024/007/015/601/042

Philips: SENSE XL Torso (1.5T and 3.0T) Coils

31 May 2024

Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) unit

MHRA reference: 31452607   2024/006/006/601/057

Beckman Coulter, Inc.: Access HBc Ab Reagent

05 August 2024

Model: 34240    LOT. 494328

MHRA reference: 31445684 - Letter   2024/006/010/601/023

MHRA reference: 31445684 – Vigilance response form

Ossur: Miami J® Select

July 2024

Cervical spine immobilizer/collar

Model: see Appendix A – Impacted Lot Numbers

MHRA reference: 31447119 - Letter   2024/008/007/601/045

MHRA reference: 31447119 – Customer acknowledgement form

Boston Scientific: Vercise Genus™ Implantable Pulse Generator System

08 August 2024

Deep brain electrical stimulation system

Model: DB-1216 and DB-1232

MHRA reference: 31457499    2024/008/008/601/067

Updates to this page

Published 16 August 2024