Field Safety Notices: 5 to 8 May 2025

List of Field Safety Notices from 5 to 8 May 2025.

From:
Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency
Published
14 May 2025
Message type:
Field safety notice
Issued:
13 May 2025

Overview

If you receive a field safety notice (FSN) from a manufacturer you must always act on it.

MHRA publishes the following for information only.

If you have a question about a particular FSN contact the manufacturer.

Latest FSNs

View the latest FSNs

View a list of FSNs published since January 2020

View FSNs since November 2014. FSNs before this date are on the National Archives website

Alcon Laboratories : Ophthalmic surgical procedure kit, non-medicated

8th May 2024

Constellation Total Plus Pak

Model: See Attached

MHRA reference: 35526985   2025/005/008/601/101

Avanos Medical Inc : Introducer Kit for Gastrostomy Feeding Tube

6th May 2025

Gastrostomy procedure kit

Model: 98430; 98431; 98432; 98433; 98434

MHRA reference: 35504411   2025/005/006/601/137

Beckman Coulter : Sample Probe

2nd May 2025

See Section 8

MHRA reference: 35526963   2025/005/008/601/117

MHRA reference: 35526963   2025/005/008/601/117 – Vigilance response form

Beckman Coulter Inc : Apolipoprotein B (Apo B)

1st May 2025

See Section 8

MHRA reference: 35517370   2025/005/007/601/117 – Vigilance response form

MHRA reference: 35517370   2025/005/007/601/117 – Customer letter

Beckman Coulter: DxI 9000 Access Immunoassay Analyzer

1st May 2025

See section 8

MHRA reference: 35504362   2025/005/006/601/088

Beckman Coulter: DxI 9000 Access Immunoassay Analyzer

1st May 2025

See section 8

MHRA reference: 35518231   2025/005/007/601/088 - Vigilance Response Form

MHRA reference: 35518231   2025/005/007/601/088 - Customer Letter UK

BioMérieux SA: VIDAS® TOXO Compétition

11th May 2025

Toxoplasma gondii total antibody IVD, kit, enzyme

MHRA reference: 35504284   2025/005/006/601/069 

Covidien llc: Hugo™ RAS Tower (120VAC), Hugo™ RAS Tower (240VAC)

April 2025

ROBOT-ASSISTED ENDOSCOPIC SURGERY SYSTEMS

MHRA reference: 35442350   2025/004/029/601/068

ICU Medical Inc: CADD-Solis™ Ambulatory Infusion Pumps

9th May 2025

Bedside infusion pump, single-channel

Model: See FSN

MHRA reference: 35503251   2025/005/006/601/043 - Letter

MHRA reference: 35503251   2025/005/006/601/043    

ICU Medical Inc : CADD-Solis™ Ambulatory Infusion Pumps

9th May 2025

Bedside infusion pump, single-channel

Model: See FSN

MHRA reference: 35504833   2025/005/006/601/044

ICU Medical Inc: CADD-Solis™ Ambulatory Infusion Pumps

9th May 2025

Bedside infusion pump, single-channel

Model: See FSN

MHRA reference: 35503450   2025/005/006/601/042 - Letter

MHRA reference: 35503450   2025/005/006/601/042

Medical Innovation Developpment : MID-TUBE

27th March 2025

MHRA reference: 35503992   2025/005/007/601/009

Medtronic MINIMED : Simplera™ sensors

May 2025

MHRA reference: 35517712   2025/005/007/601/023

MHRA reference: 35517712   2025/005/007/601/023 – HCP letter

MHRA reference: 35517712   2025/005/007/601/023 – HCP courtesy letter

Medtronic Navigation Inc: StealthStationTM Cranial and SynergyTM Cranial

December 2023

Neurological stereotactic surgery system

Model: 9735585, 9735586, 9735587

MHRA reference: 35518550

MHRA reference: 35518550 - Customer Acknowledgement Form

Natus Medical Incorporated DBA Excel-Tech Ltd : Olympic Brainz Monitor (Digital Acquisition Box)

FCA#000057

Model: OBM00002

MHRA reference: 35495461   2025/005/002/601/075 - Customer letter

SkylineDx BV: Merlin Assay (incl. software MAAS)

28 April 2025

MHRA reference: 35517900   2025/005/006/601/132

