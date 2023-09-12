Field Safety Notices: 4 to 8 September 2023

List of Field Safety Notices from 4 to 8 September 2023

From:
Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency
Published
12 September 2023
Message type:
Field safety notice
Issued:
11 September 2023

Overview

If you receive a field safety notice (FSN) from a manufacturer you must always act on it.

MHRA publishes the following for information only.

If you have a question about a particular FSN contact the manufacturer.

Latest FSNs

View the latest FSNs

View a list of FSNs published since January 2020

View FSNs since November 2014. FSNs before this date are on the National Archives website

Ethicon: Coated VICRYL PLUS Antibacterial suture

01 March 2023

Polyester suture, bioabsorbable, multifilament

MHRA reference: 5132558

Nouvag: Dispenser DP30

17 August 2023

Bedside infusion pump, single-channel

MHRA reference: 27354354

Philips: Ventilator: V60/V60plus/V680

07 July 2023

portable Electric Ventilator

Model: V60, V60 Plus, V680

MHRA reference: 27353502

Philips: Tempus Pro

15 August 2023

Transportable physiologic monitoring system

Model: 00-1004-R, 00-1007-R, 00-1024-R, 00-1026-R

MHRA reference: 27353444

Philips: Trilogy Evo Trilogy Evo O2 Trilogy EV300

Ref 2023-CC-SRC-003

Portable Electric Ventilator

MHRA reference: 27359573

Smiths Medical: 24G Jelco IV Catheter 4013

06 September 2023

MHRA reference: 27355836

Published 12 September 2023