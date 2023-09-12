Field Safety Notices: 4 to 8 September 2023
List of Field Safety Notices from 4 to 8 September 2023
Overview
If you receive a field safety notice (FSN) from a manufacturer you must always act on it.
MHRA publishes the following for information only.
If you have a question about a particular FSN contact the manufacturer.
Latest FSNs
View a list of FSNs published since January 2020
View FSNs since November 2014. FSNs before this date are on the National Archives website
Ethicon: Coated VICRYL PLUS Antibacterial suture
01 March 2023
Polyester suture, bioabsorbable, multifilament
MHRA reference: 5132558
Nouvag: Dispenser DP30
17 August 2023
Bedside infusion pump, single-channel
MHRA reference: 27354354
Philips: Ventilator: V60/V60plus/V680
07 July 2023
portable Electric Ventilator
Model: V60, V60 Plus, V680
MHRA reference: 27353502
Philips: Tempus Pro
15 August 2023
Transportable physiologic monitoring system
Model: 00-1004-R, 00-1007-R, 00-1024-R, 00-1026-R
MHRA reference: 27353444
Philips: Trilogy Evo Trilogy Evo O2 Trilogy EV300
Ref 2023-CC-SRC-003
Portable Electric Ventilator
MHRA reference: 27359573
Smiths Medical: 24G Jelco IV Catheter 4013
06 September 2023
MHRA reference: 27355836