Field Safety Notices: 4 to 8 November 2024

List of Field Safety Notices from 4 to 8 November 2024.

From:
Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency
Published
12 November 2024
Message type:
Field safety notice
Issued:
12 November 2024

Overview

If you receive a field safety notice (FSN) from a manufacturer you must always act on it.

MHRA publishes the following for information only.

If you have a question about a particular FSN contact the manufacturer.

Latest FSNs

SLE Ltd.: FLOW SENSORS

07/10/2024

Reusable and Single Use Flow Sensors

Model: Refer to FSN

MHRA reference: 33796938   2024/009/023/601/081

Zimmer Biomet: JuggerLoc™ Disposable Cannula Kit - Drill Guide

01 November 2024

Disposable Cannula Kit

Model: Refer to FSN

MHRA reference: 33795671   2024/011/001/601/035

Baxter: iLED 7 Surgical Lights – Updated FSN

28 October 2024

Operating Light

Model: Refer to FSN

MHRA reference: 33805454   2024/006/019/601/118

Acumed: 3.5mm x 12mm Locking Hexalobe Screw

22 October 2024

Acumed Congruent Bone Plate System

Model: 30-0234, 591015

MHRA reference: 33805426   2024/011/004/601/081

Medtronic: Becker and Exacta External Drainage and Monitoring Systems

November 2024

External drainage and monitoring systems

Model: Refer to FSN

MHRA reference: 33812921   2024/011/004/601/022

Siemens: Atellica CI Analyzer

November 2024

Specimen processing instrument IVD, automated

Model: 10947347

MHRA reference: 33826782   2024/011/005/601/061

Philips: MR system breast coils

31 October 2024

Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) unit

Model: Refer to FSN

MHRA reference: 33824546   2024/011/005/601/072

Abbott: 20/30 INDEFLATORTM Inflation Device, 20/30 Priority Pack Accessory Kit

06 November 2024

Catheter/over tube balloon inflator, single use

Model: Refer to FSN

MHRA reference: 33830685   2024/011/004/601/031

Cordis: SELUTION SLRTM 018 PTA 3.0mm X 100mm Balloon Catheters

29 October 2024

Balloon Catheters

Model: L92505, L92835, L93029, L93495

MHRA reference: 33851581   2024/011/007/601/083

Baxter: AK 98 haemodialysis machines

06 November 2024

Haemodialysis system Institutional / Home-Use

Model: Refer to FSN

MHRA reference: 33846890   2024/010/025/601/085

Boston Scientific: ACURATE neo2TM and ACURATE PrimeTM Aortic Valve Systems

07 November 2024

Aortic transcatheter heart Valve bioprosthesis,

Model: Refer to FSN

MHRA reference: 33854955   2024/011/007/601/078

Beckman Coulter: Access Substrate

01 November 2024

Chemiluminescent substrate reagent IVD

Model: Refer to FSN

MHRA reference: 33846314   2024/002/029/601/013

MHRA reference: 33846314   Response form2024/011/001/501/002

Updates to this page

Published 12 November 2024
Contents