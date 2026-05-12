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Field Safety Notices: 4 to 8 May 2026

List of Field Safety Notices from 4 to 8 May 2026.

From:
Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency
Published
12 May 2026
Last updated
12 May 2026 — See all updates
Message type:
Field safety notice
Issued:
12 May 2026

Overview

If you receive a field safety notice (FSN) from a manufacturer you must always act on it.

MHRA publishes the following for information only.

If you have a question about a particular FSN contact the manufacturer.

Latest FSNs

View the latest FSNs

View a list of FSNs published since January 2020

View FSNs since November 2014. FSNs before this date are on the National Archives website

Abbott Medical : Infinity and Proclaim

April 2026

GMDN codes: 37307, 64970

Model: 6660, 6661, 6662, 6663, 3660, 3661, 3662, 3363, 3664, 3665, 3667

MHRA reference: 39442964  2026/004/023/601/064

Abiomed, Inc: Impella Purge Cassette

31 March 2026

Infusion Pump Cassette

Model: 0043-0001;0043-0009

MHRA reference: 39420703  2026/004/002/601/034

Bayer Medical Care Inc. : MEDRAD Avanta Multi-Patient Disposable Set

1 May 2026

MHRA reference: 39438717  2026/005/006/601/082

MHRA reference: 39438717  2026/005/006/601/082 – Customer reply form 

Boston Scientific Neuromodulation Corporation: TCN and CSK Reusable RF Electrodes

5 May 2026

MHRA reference: 39331784  2026/004/029/601/083

ELLA-CS: SX-ELLA Stent Danis (Danis stent)

30 April 2026

Polymer-metal oesophageal stent

MHRA reference: 39392653  2026/004/029/601/071

GE Medical Systems Information Technologies, Inc : ApexPro CARESCAPE Telemetry Server

FMI 36169

MHRA reference: 39439984  2026/005/005/601/057

Hamilton Medical AG: IntelliCuff

4 May 2026

MHRA reference: 39440437  2026/005/005/601/046 

Intuitive Surgical, Inc: Da Vinci 5 Tower - Model: T5000

ISIFA2026-03-C

Model: 380746

MHRA reference: 39427051  2026/005/005/601/135

Medtronic, Inc : Pocket Adaptor Kit for Deep Brain Stimulation

May 2026

Model: Model 64001 and 64002

MHRA reference: 39442821  2026/004/016/601/072 

PFM Medical Mepro GmbH: Multi-Snare

FSN-2026-01

Description : Intravascular extraction catheter-snare

MHRA reference: 39331189  2026/004/029/601/080 

Philips Medical Systems Nederland BV : Philips Allura and Azurion systems

30 April 2026

Stationary angiographic x-ray system, digital

Model: 722003, 722005, 722006, 722008, 722010, 722011, 722012, 722013, 722015, 722022, 722023, 722025, 722026, 722027, 722028, 722029, 722033, 722035, 722038, 722039, 722058, 722059, 722063, 722064, 722067, 722068, 722078, 722079, 722221, 722222, 722223, 722224, 722225, 722226, 722227, 722228, 722400

MHRA reference: 39395062  2026/004/030/601/087

Pie Medical Imaging B.V. : 3mensio Workstation

April 2026

Radiology DICOM image processing application softw

Model: 10.7, including service packs 1-5 (SP1-5)

MHRA reference: 39441813  2026/005/006/601/144

MHRA reference: 39441813  2026/005/006/601/144 – User letter 

The Binding Site Group Limited : EXENT® Elution Buffer 1

30 April 2026

MHRA reference: 39441213  2026/004/024/601/016

Updates to this page

Published 12 May 2026
Last updated 12 May 2026 show all updates

  1. First published.

  2. First published.

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