Field Safety Notices: 4 to 8 March 2024
List of Field Safety Notices from 4 to 8 March 2024.
Overview
If you receive a field safety notice (FSN) from a manufacturer you must always act on it.
MHRA publishes the following for information only.
If you have a question about a particular FSN contact the manufacturer.
Latest FSNs
View a list of FSNs published since January 2020
View FSNs since November 2014. FSNs before this date are on the National Archives website
Abbott: HeartMate Touch Communication System
January 2024
Multiple active implantable device programmer
Model: HMT1150
MHRA reference: 28055755
B Braun: NOVOSYN
05 March 2024
Sutures, Polyglactin
Model: C0068041N1
MHRA reference: 28055322
Baxter: PERI-GUARD; SUPPLE PERI-GUARD
01 March 2024 FA-2024-008
MHRA reference: 28050497 Letter
MHRA reference: 28050497 FSN
Baxter: PERI-GUARD; SUPPLE PERI-GUARD
01 March 2024 FA-2024-010
MHRA reference: 28050499 Letter
MHRA reference: 28050499 FSN
Bio-Rad: Anti-k
20 February 2024
Anti-k (KEL002) red blood cell grouping IVD, antib
Model: 50260
MHRA reference: 28051325
Draeger: Perseus A500
March 2024
Anesthesia Units
MHRA reference: 28050490
Epic Systems Corporation: Regulated Decision Support Framework
01 March 2024
Clinical Management Support Software
MHRA reference: 28050485
Globus Medical: ExcelsiusGPS
06 March 2024
Robot, surgical, navigation unit
Model: 6143.2844
MHRA reference: 28061611
NuVasive: MAGEC System
March 2024
MHRA reference: 28064971
QIAGEN: EZ2 Connect MDx
February 2024
An electrically-powered instrument
MHRA reference: 28053750
Symbios: ORIGIN
04 March 2024
MHRA reference: 28053783