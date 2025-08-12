Field Safety Notices: 4 to 8 August 2025

List of Field Safety Notices from 4 to 8 August 2025.

From:
Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency
Published
12 August 2025
Message type:
Field safety notice
Issued:
12 August 2025

Overview

If you receive a field safety notice (FSN) from a manufacturer you must always act on it.

MHRA publishes the following for information only.

If you have a question about a particular FSN contact the manufacturer.

Latest FSNs

View the latest FSNs

View a list of FSNs published since January 2020

View FSNs since November 2014. FSNs before this date are on the National Archives website

Baxter Healthcare: PrisMax Systems and TherMax Blood Warmer Units

1 August 2025

FA Number: FAV-2025-005

Model: 955515, 955725, 955558

MHRA reference: 36372260   2025/007/029/601/054

BD Switzerland: BD Alaris™ Plus and Alaris™ neXus Syringe Pumps

30 July 2025

Syringe pump

Model: Refer to FSN

MHRA reference: 36368613   2025/007/025/601/092

CareDx Pty Ltd: AlloSeq cfDNA Software

7 August 2025

Cell-free DNA analysis interpretive software IVD

Model: IFU091_AlloSeq cfDNA Software IFU – CE

MHRA reference: 36399138   2025/008/007/601/031

Fresenius Kabi: Agilia VP MC WIFI

28 July 2025

Ref: ECMD202511 version 01

Product code: Z019730

MHRA reference: 36372133   2025/007/021/601/054

Haemoband Surgical Ltd: HB-SleeveLUX Proctoscope

1 August 2025

Ref: FSN-2025-01

Shelf-life extension

Affected batches: Lot PS2400000

MHRA reference: 36359166   2025/008/001/601/098 – Acknowledgement form

MHRA reference: 36359166   2025/008/001/601/098 - FSN

Max Mobility LLC: SpeedControl Dial utilized with SmartDrive MX2+ Power Assist Device

28 July 2025

Ref. FSCA CAPA 25-007

Manual wheelchair, power assist unit

Model: Refer to FSN

MHRA reference: 36354122   FSCA077-2025

Philips: Allura Xper systems

31 July 2025

Philips Reference: 2024-IGT-BST-014

Stationary angiographic x-ray system, digital

Model: Refer to FSN

MHRA reference: 36371739   2025/008/004/601/016

Philips Medical Systems: Pinnacle³ Radiation Therapy Planning System

August 2025

Philips Reference # 2025-EI-TPS-002

Radiation therapy software

Model: Refer to FSN

MHRA reference: 36381204

RaySearch Laboratories AB: RayStation/RayPlan

Medical Device Correction #161525

Various Radiotherapy Instrument – Software

Model: Refer to FSN

MHRA reference: 36401149   2025/008/007/601/052

SCHILLER AG: ARGUS PB-3000

8 August 2025

FSCA Ref: SAGQI-2335

Vital Signs Monitoring Instruments

Model: Refer to FSN

MHRA reference: 36402609   2025/008/007/601/060

Tracoe medical GmbH: Tracoe Vario Tracheostomy Tube REF 470-08

25 July 2025

Cannula

Model: Refer to FSN

MHRA reference: 36398862   2025/008/001/601/020

Vygon (UK) Ltd: Easymoov6 Enteral Feeding Pump

1 July 2025

FSN Ref: 2507/51788/00 - PM6/SS14/FSN

Enteral feeding pump

Model: 0VEPM6G02

MHRA reference: 36371973   2025/007/002/601/101

Welland Medical Ltd: Aura

4 August 2025

FSN Ref: 2025-07-29/3209

Ostomy pouch

Batches: VM07083

Model: MHDM513-30-GB1

MHRA reference: 36391381   2025/007/029/601/053 - User letter

MHRA reference: 36391381   2025/007/029/601/053 - Wholesaler letter

Updates to this page

Published 12 August 2025
Contents