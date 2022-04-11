Field Safety Notices - 4 to 8 April 2022
Summary List of field safety notices (FSNs) from medical device manufacturers from 4 to 8 April 2022
If you receive a field safety notice (FSN) from a manufacturer you must always act on it.
MHRA publishes the following for information only.
If you have a question about a particular FSN contact the manufacturer.
Abbott: Alinity m CMV Amplification Reagent kit
31 March 2022
IVDs, viral microbiology
MHRA reference: 2022/004/004/701/020
BBraun: Vasofix Safety, Vasofi Certo, VasoVet
09 March 2022
Vascular cannula and catheters
MHRA reference: 2022/003/009/601/500
Drager: Zeus/ Kit C500/ IE with DIVA Sevoflurane
April 2022
Anaesthetic machines & monitors
Model: MK01703
MHRA reference: 2022/004/004/291/001
GE Healthcare: MR Systems
Recall 60985
Magnetic resonance, equipment & accessories
MHRA reference: 2022/003/031/701/030
GM instruments: ASRA Curve Screening Audiometer
05 April 2022
Audiometer systems
MHRA reference: 2022/004/006/601/502
Linc Medical: All Silicone Catheters
18 March 2022
Urinary catheters and accessories
Model: 0850xxxx, 0845xxxx, 0847xxxx,1011UBxx, 1007UBxx, 1007UBxxOT
MHRA reference: 2022/003/022/601/001
Medtronic: Vanta with AdaptiveStim Technology Primary cell neurostimulator
FA1240
Implantable neuro stimulators
Model: 977006
MHRA reference: 2022/004/001/291/003
Medtronic: Percept PC BrainSense B35200
March 2022
Implantable neuro stimulators
MHRA reference: 2022/004/001/291/004
Olympus: Disposable Grasping Forceps
31 March 2022
Surgical instruments, articulated holding
Model: FG-51D, FG-55D
MHRA reference: 2022/003/021/291/004
Schiller: FRED easyport plus
14 March 2022
Defibrillators, non implantable
Model: 3.940060, 3.940066, 3.940063
MHRA reference: 2022/003/016/291/001
Vygon: Peelable Cannula, Microflash 2 Fr
01 April 2022
Vascular cannula and catheters
MHRA reference: 2022/004/001/291/001