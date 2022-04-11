Field Safety Notices - 4 to 8 April 2022

Overview

If you receive a field safety notice (FSN) from a manufacturer you must always act on it.

MHRA publishes the following for information only.

If you have a question about a particular FSN contact the manufacturer.

Latest FSNs

View the latest FSNs

View a list of FSNs published since January 2020

View FSNs since November 2014. FSNs before this date are on the National Archives website.

Abbott: Alinity m CMV Amplification Reagent kit

31 March 2022

IVDs, viral microbiology

MHRA reference: 2022/004/004/701/020

BBraun: Vasofix Safety, Vasofi Certo, VasoVet

09 March 2022

Vascular cannula and catheters

MHRA reference: 2022/003/009/601/500

Drager: Zeus/ Kit C500/ IE with DIVA Sevoflurane

April 2022

Anaesthetic machines & monitors

Model: MK01703

MHRA reference: 2022/004/004/291/001

GE Healthcare: MR Systems

Recall 60985

Magnetic resonance, equipment & accessories

MHRA reference: 2022/003/031/701/030

GM instruments: ASRA Curve Screening Audiometer

05 April 2022

Audiometer systems

MHRA reference: 2022/004/006/601/502

Linc Medical: All Silicone Catheters

18 March 2022

Urinary catheters and accessories

Model: 0850xxxx, 0845xxxx, 0847xxxx,1011UBxx, 1007UBxx, 1007UBxxOT

MHRA reference: 2022/003/022/601/001

Medtronic: Vanta with AdaptiveStim Technology Primary cell neurostimulator

FA1240

Implantable neuro stimulators

Model: 977006

MHRA reference: 2022/004/001/291/003

Medtronic: Percept PC BrainSense B35200

March 2022

Implantable neuro stimulators

MHRA reference: 2022/004/001/291/004

Olympus: Disposable Grasping Forceps

31 March 2022

Surgical instruments, articulated holding

Model: FG-51D, FG-55D

MHRA reference: 2022/003/021/291/004

Schiller: FRED easyport plus

14 March 2022

Defibrillators, non implantable

Model: 3.940060, 3.940066, 3.940063

MHRA reference: 2022/003/016/291/001

Vygon: Peelable Cannula, Microflash 2 Fr

01 April 2022

Vascular cannula and catheters

MHRA reference: 2022/004/001/291/001