Field Safety Notices: 31 October to 4 November 2022

If you receive a field safety notice (FSN) from a manufacturer you must always act on it.

MHRA publishes the following for information only.

If you have a question about a particular FSN contact the manufacturer.

Beaver-Visitec International: Artho-LOK Pointed Tip Curve L

4mm Blade

30 September 2022

Surgical Instruments, Non Articulated Cutting

MHRA reference: 2022/010/017/596/003

Becton Dickinson: BD Connecta Stopcocks

02 November 2022

Infusion & Transfusion, Connectors

MHRA reference: 2022/011/002/599/009

Getinge: ED-FLOW Range

25 October 2022

Cssd Wash/Clean/Drying Equipment

Model: ED-FLOW, ED-FLOW SD

MHRA reference: 2022/010/031/599/010

Getinge: ED-FLOW, ED-FLOW SD

CAPA 657027

Cssd Wash/Clean/Drying Equipment

MHRA reference: 2022/010/031/599/009

HEMODIA: Patient set for Aqua-vision

28 October 2022

Endoscopes, Rigid

Model: Patient set for Aqua-vision arthroscopy system

MHRA reference: 2022/010/031/599/008

Huntleigh: Sonicaid Freedom

19 October 2022

Monitors, Foetal

Model: SF1

MHRA reference: 2022/010/019/601/502

Stryker: EVOLVE PROLINE STEM

30 September 2022

Joint Prosthesis, Elbow

MHRA reference: 2022/010/002/590/002