Field Safety Notices: 31 October to 4 November 2022
List of Field Safety Notices (FSNs) from 31 October to 4 November 2022
Overview
If you receive a field safety notice (FSN) from a manufacturer you must always act on it.
MHRA publishes the following for information only.
If you have a question about a particular FSN contact the manufacturer.
Latest FSNs
View a list of FSNs published since January 2020
View FSNs since November 2014. FSNs before this date are on the National Archives website
Beaver-Visitec International: Artho-LOK Pointed Tip Curve L
4mm Blade
30 September 2022
Surgical Instruments, Non Articulated Cutting
MHRA reference: 2022/010/017/596/003
Becton Dickinson: BD Connecta Stopcocks
02 November 2022
Infusion & Transfusion, Connectors
MHRA reference: 2022/011/002/599/009
Getinge: ED-FLOW Range
25 October 2022
Cssd Wash/Clean/Drying Equipment
Model: ED-FLOW, ED-FLOW SD
MHRA reference: 2022/010/031/599/010
Getinge: ED-FLOW, ED-FLOW SD
CAPA 657027
Cssd Wash/Clean/Drying Equipment
MHRA reference: 2022/010/031/599/009
HEMODIA: Patient set for Aqua-vision
28 October 2022
Endoscopes, Rigid
Model: Patient set for Aqua-vision arthroscopy system
MHRA reference: 2022/010/031/599/008
Huntleigh: Sonicaid Freedom
19 October 2022
Monitors, Foetal
Model: SF1
MHRA reference: 2022/010/019/601/502
Stryker: EVOLVE PROLINE STEM
30 September 2022
Joint Prosthesis, Elbow
MHRA reference: 2022/010/002/590/002