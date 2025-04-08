Field Safety Notices: 31 March to 4 April 2025
List of Field Safety Notices from 31 March to 4 April 2025.
Overview
If you receive a field safety notice (FSN) from a manufacturer you must always act on it.
MHRA publishes the following for information only.
If you have a question about a particular FSN contact the manufacturer.
Alchimia S.R.L: GOT multi
13th February 2025
Vitreous humour replacement medium, post-operative
MHRA reference: 35236225 2025/004/003/601/027
Bausch + Lomb: enVista Aspire IOL, enVista Aspire Toric IOL
31st March 2025
Lens, intraocular, posterior chamber
MHRA reference: 35209472 2025/004/001/601/026
Beckman Coulter: DxI 9000 Access Immunoassay Analyzer
25th March 2025
See section 8
MHRA reference: 35198466 2025/003/031/601/010
MHRA reference: 35198466 2025/003/031/601/010 – Vigilance response form
BioFire Diagnostics: BCID2 Panel
7th April 2025
Bloodstream infection-associates microorganism nuc
Model: RFIT-ASY-0147
MHRA reference: 35219490 2025/004/002/601/083
Datex-Ohmeda: Carestation 600 and 750 Series
FMI 34142
Anaesthesia Workstation, general-purpose
MHRA reference: 35202661 2025/003/031/601/055
GE Healthcare: Please see section 8 Comments
10th March 2025
MHRA reference: 35193952 2025/003/005/601/069
Spineart SA: Transforaminal lumbar cage JULIET®Ti
25th March 2025
MHRA reference: 35219893 2025/004/001/601/020