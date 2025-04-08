Field Safety Notices: 31 March to 4 April 2025

Alchimia S.R.L: GOT multi

13th February 2025

Vitreous humour replacement medium, post-operative

MHRA reference: 35236225   2025/004/003/601/027

Bausch + Lomb: enVista Aspire IOL, enVista Aspire Toric IOL

31st March 2025

Lens, intraocular, posterior chamber

MHRA reference: 35209472   2025/004/001/601/026  

Beckman Coulter: DxI 9000 Access Immunoassay Analyzer

25th March 2025

See section 8

MHRA reference: 35198466   2025/003/031/601/010

MHRA reference: 35198466   2025/003/031/601/010 – Vigilance response form

BioFire Diagnostics: BCID2 Panel

7th April 2025

Bloodstream infection-associates microorganism nuc

Model: RFIT-ASY-0147  

MHRA reference: 35219490   2025/004/002/601/083  

Datex-Ohmeda: Carestation 600 and 750 Series

FMI 34142

Anaesthesia Workstation, general-purpose

MHRA reference: 35202661   2025/003/031/601/055

GE Healthcare: Please see section 8 Comments

10th March 2025

MHRA reference: 35193952  2025/003/005/601/069

Spineart SA: Transforaminal lumbar cage JULIET®Ti

25th March 2025

MHRA reference: 35219893   2025/004/001/601/020

